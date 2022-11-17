Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
Related
WEAR
Pensacola parks will get $350,000 playground equipment makeover
PENSACOLA, Fla -- Seven Pensacola parks will have brand new GameTime playgrounds. The $325,000 commercial equipment make over of top-of-the-line fun will be spread throughout Pensacola. Belvedere, Fairchild, Granada Subdivision, and Pintado Parks will split $155,468 for four different playground sets and East Gate, Lions Park, and Lamanca Square Parks will split $169,881 for three other ones.
WEAR
The Watson Firm gives away 1,000 Thanksgiving meals in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There was a big party atmosphere Monday morning at Town & Country Plaza in Pensacola during a Thanksgiving food giveaway. Music playing as the Watson Firm passed out 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with all the fixings. The firm has made it their mission to help more...
WEAR
7th annual OnBikes bicycle build held at Pensacola Bay Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 350 volunteers turned out for the 7th annual OnBikes Pensacola bicycle build Sunday. Build teams made up of local businesses, organizations and individuals assembled 500 bikes of all sizes at the Bay Center. The bikes built will be given to underprivileged children at Christmas. Many...
Scruffy the Schnoodle needs a new home
Our Pet of the Week is a 10-year-old Schnoodle name Scruffy.
‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
WEAR
La Costa Latina's annual Latino Festival kicks off in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- La Costa Latina is hosting their annual Latino Festival in Pensacola on Saturday. The festival will be held downtown at the Museum Plaza located at 120 Church Street. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year, the celebration will include food from Mexico and...
WEAR
Niceville community comes together to build Geek Lights on the Corner light show
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- It's an annual tradition you can't miss in Niceville -- Geek Lights on the corner is returning now for a decade and a half of bringing the community the greatest light show in town. If you haven't seen it, here's how the crews have managed to put...
WEAR
Pensacola Police give out Thanksgiving meals to 29 families
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department handed out Thanksgiving meals to families in need this week. Monday, thanksgiving meals were handed out to 29 families nominated by members of the police department. This is the third year they've partnered with The Kugelman Family Foundation, Pensacola's Finest Foundation, Manna Food...
WEAR
Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee held 32nd annual Creek Festival in Milton
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee held their 32nd annual Creek Festival this weekend. The festival is usually held the weekend before Thanksgiving every year but were unable to hold the festival the past few years because of COVID. The festival had performances from...
WEAR
Pensacola Sunday school teacher celebrates 100th birthday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman celebrated a century of life. Gertrude Wright turned 100 years old this week. Her family hosted a huge birthday bash for the occasion on Saturday. The celebration was held at the Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church -- the place she still teaches Sunday school...
WEAR
'Shocked and speechless': Pensacola LGBTQ+ nightclubs react to Colorado mass shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- LGBTQ+ nightclubs in Pensacola are reacting to the mass shooting over the weekend at a nightclub in Colorado. It happened Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring at least 25 more. The 22-year-old suspect is in custody after being subdued by...
WEAR
Angels dedicated to their mission of feeding the hungry
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One of the area's biggest two-day food drives is happening this week in Pensacola. WEAR's "Fill the Mayflower" event will ensure Manna Food Pantries shelves will be full through the holiday season. Manna Food Pantries has 23,000 square feet of warehouse space filled with the generous donations...
WEAR
Pensacola non-profit helps woman celebrate sobriety with makeover
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A former homeless woman in Pensacola is making strides in her recovery process. Thanks to the non-profit organization "There is Hope and Huts 4 Our Friends", Artelia Davis is getting help. Just two weeks ago Davis was sleeping on the ground downtown. Two weeks ago she decided...
WEAR
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade virtual party
DATELINE - The 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is not just for New York City locals. And the countdown is literally on, from now until Thursday morning,. Pensacola may be more than 1,000 miles away from 6th Avenue, but with a high-definition flat screen and friends and family virtually gathered around and even far away, Floridians can have their procession party complete with the Rockettes.
wbrc.com
Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
WEAR
Gulf Breeze Zoo's beloved giraffe Jigsaw passes away unexpectedly
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced Monday that beloved giraffe Jigsaw has passed away unexpectedly. The Gulf Breeze Zoo says Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds. It adds the necropsy results show he died of natural causes.
WEAR
Pensacola native LaRuby May inducted into UDC Law Hall of Fame
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola native LaRuby May was inducted into the inaugural class of the University of District of Columbia Law Alumni Hall of Fame Thursday night. May joined three other alumnae in the honor. She was chosen from a list of nearly 50 nominees. May is the sister of...
WEAR
D.C. Reeves prepares to be sworn in as Mayor of Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Monday marked Mayor Grover Robinson's last day in office serving the City of Pensacola. Robinson was elected into office in 2018, after serving as an Escambia County commissioner. "I also obviously would like to thank the people of the City of Pensacola," Robinson said. "It's certainly been...
Fairhope Volunteer Firefighters tackle two blazes simultaneously Friday night
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday was a busy night for firefighters in Fairhope. According to a post from the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to two fires simultaneously. At 10:17 Friday night, crews were dispatched to respond to a fire at home on Second Street. While en route they received another call for a […]
The Holley House Bed and Breakfast holds rich history for Escambia County
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Holley House Bed and Breakfast is a charming combination of hospitality and history. Behind every door, there’s a story told by innkeeper and owner Deborah George. “Most people that were born in this county were either born here or at home, or maybe down behind the courthouse at the other […]
Comments / 0