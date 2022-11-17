DATELINE - The 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is not just for New York City locals. And the countdown is literally on, from now until Thursday morning,. Pensacola may be more than 1,000 miles away from 6th Avenue, but with a high-definition flat screen and friends and family virtually gathered around and even far away, Floridians can have their procession party complete with the Rockettes.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO