WEAR

Pensacola parks will get $350,000 playground equipment makeover

PENSACOLA, Fla -- Seven Pensacola parks will have brand new GameTime playgrounds. The $325,000 commercial equipment make over of top-of-the-line fun will be spread throughout Pensacola. Belvedere, Fairchild, Granada Subdivision, and Pintado Parks will split $155,468 for four different playground sets and East Gate, Lions Park, and Lamanca Square Parks will split $169,881 for three other ones.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

The Watson Firm gives away 1,000 Thanksgiving meals in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There was a big party atmosphere Monday morning at Town & Country Plaza in Pensacola during a Thanksgiving food giveaway. Music playing as the Watson Firm passed out 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with all the fixings. The firm has made it their mission to help more...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

7th annual OnBikes bicycle build held at Pensacola Bay Center

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 350 volunteers turned out for the 7th annual OnBikes Pensacola bicycle build Sunday. Build teams made up of local businesses, organizations and individuals assembled 500 bikes of all sizes at the Bay Center. The bikes built will be given to underprivileged children at Christmas. Many...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

Pensacola Police give out Thanksgiving meals to 29 families

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department handed out Thanksgiving meals to families in need this week. Monday, thanksgiving meals were handed out to 29 families nominated by members of the police department. This is the third year they've partnered with The Kugelman Family Foundation, Pensacola's Finest Foundation, Manna Food...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Sunday school teacher celebrates 100th birthday

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman celebrated a century of life. Gertrude Wright turned 100 years old this week. Her family hosted a huge birthday bash for the occasion on Saturday. The celebration was held at the Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church -- the place she still teaches Sunday school...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Angels dedicated to their mission of feeding the hungry

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One of the area's biggest two-day food drives is happening this week in Pensacola. WEAR's "Fill the Mayflower" event will ensure Manna Food Pantries shelves will be full through the holiday season. Manna Food Pantries has 23,000 square feet of warehouse space filled with the generous donations...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola non-profit helps woman celebrate sobriety with makeover

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A former homeless woman in Pensacola is making strides in her recovery process. Thanks to the non-profit organization "There is Hope and Huts 4 Our Friends", Artelia Davis is getting help. Just two weeks ago Davis was sleeping on the ground downtown. Two weeks ago she decided...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade virtual party

DATELINE - The 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is not just for New York City locals. And the countdown is literally on, from now until Thursday morning,. Pensacola may be more than 1,000 miles away from 6th Avenue, but with a high-definition flat screen and friends and family virtually gathered around and even far away, Floridians can have their procession party complete with the Rockettes.
PENSACOLA, FL
wbrc.com

Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Gulf Breeze Zoo's beloved giraffe Jigsaw passes away unexpectedly

GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced Monday that beloved giraffe Jigsaw has passed away unexpectedly. The Gulf Breeze Zoo says Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds. It adds the necropsy results show he died of natural causes.
GULF BREEZE, FL
WEAR

Pensacola native LaRuby May inducted into UDC Law Hall of Fame

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola native LaRuby May was inducted into the inaugural class of the University of District of Columbia Law Alumni Hall of Fame Thursday night. May joined three other alumnae in the honor. She was chosen from a list of nearly 50 nominees. May is the sister of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

D.C. Reeves prepares to be sworn in as Mayor of Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Monday marked Mayor Grover Robinson's last day in office serving the City of Pensacola. Robinson was elected into office in 2018, after serving as an Escambia County commissioner. "I also obviously would like to thank the people of the City of Pensacola," Robinson said. "It's certainly been...
PENSACOLA, FL

