Boston, MA

NESN

Patrice Bergeron One Step Closer To Milestone After Bruins Win

Remaining undefeated on home ice and the hottest team in the NHL through their first 18 games played, the Boston Bruins continued their historic early campaign, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, at TD Garden on Saturday. However, the Bruins — now 11-0-0 at home — weren’t just skating for their...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Dynamic Play From Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Turns Into Career Night

BOSTON — Charlie McAvoy could do whatever he wanted with the puck Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. The star defenseman though mostly used his terrific talent to lend a helping hand to his teammates in a lopsided 6-1 win for the Bruins at TD Garden, which came with a side of history.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Watch Tomas Nosek Score His Second Goal Of Season Vs. Flyers

Tomas Nosek got on the board twice. The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night as the team attempts to keep up their winning streak. Nosek scored an empty-net goal to end his goal-less streak finally and followed it up to score another in the win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Steven Stamkos, Lightning Welcome Bruins For Division Matchup

Steven Stamkos is still getting it done at a high level for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Boston Bruins head on the road to take on the Lightning in one of the most important matchups of the early season. Stamkos averages the most one-timers per power plays in the league...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Did Jets Get Screwed By Non-Call During Marcus Jones Punt Return?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Officials might’ve missed a potentially key penalty during Marcus Jones’ miraculous return at the end of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets. New England’s rookie cornerback broke a 3-3 tie when he ripped off an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the final minute at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took a 10-3 lead with five seconds remaining and walked away with a victory in what was otherwise a forgettable, boring rematch with New York.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Phillip Grubauer Activated From Injured Reserve by Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken activated Philipp Grubauer from injured reserve, the Kraken official website reports. Grubauer has been out of the lineup since Oct. 21 due to a lower-body injury. The question for the Kraken will be, will Grubauer get his starting job back? There are two problems. One, he got off to a horrible start this season with a 3.77 GAA and .860 save percentage in four games. Sure, that’s a small sample size, but Grubauer wasn’t much more impressive last season with a 3.16 GAA and .889 save percentage in 55 games. Those numbers would put a lesser goalie in the AHL.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Tie NHL Record With 11th Home Win

The Boston Bruins defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 at TD Garden on Saturday night. Patrice Bergeron got one step closer to history as he netted his 999th point while Jake DeBrusk scored his 99th career goal, as well. This Original Six matchup marked a historic milestone for the Black and...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Marcus Smart To Return For Celtics, Update Provided On Injured Ankle

Marcus Smart is set to rejoin the Boston Celtics for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Monday, but it reportedly won’t be a full-time return. Smart suffered an ankle injury in Boston’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 14 that has led to him missing each of the Celtics’ last two contests, first against the Atlanta Hawks and then against the New Orleans Pelicans.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Confident In Joe Mazzulla’s Timeout Strategies

Some may question Joe Mazzulla and his unconventional ways of handling timeouts during Celtics games. Jaylen Brown is not one of them. The New Orleans Pelicans pulled within six in the fourth quarter against Boston thanks to a 7-0 run. The momentum was on the Pelicans’ side as they made a push for the lead and it seemed like a perfect time for Mazzulla to call a timeout to give the Celtics a breather.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patriots Make Surprise O-Line Change Vs. Jets After Bye

FOXBORO, Mass. — Trent Brown entered Sunday having played every offensive snap for Patriots this season. But he began New England’s Week 11 rematch against the New York Jets on the bench. The Patriots’ starting offensive line featured Isaiah Wynn at left tackle and Yodny Cajuste at right...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

How ‘Technical Issues’ Affected Patriots In Win Over Jets

Problems with the CBS game broadcast delayed kickoff of Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game by 10 minutes — and lingered even after the game began. Head coach Bill Belichick said the teams did not have full replay capabilities for much of New England’s 10-3 win over New York at Gillette Stadium.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

What Tyrese Maxey’s Injury Update Means For 76ers, Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers were dealt their latest blow amid their 2022-23 campaign, not even 20 games in. Veteran guard Tyrese Maxey became the latest 76ers injury concern after suffering a left foot injury which sidelined him for the remainder of the second half of Friday’s 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. While playing just 21 minutes in the matchup, Maxey still finished contributing 24 points along with four rebounds and five assists. However, the latest update isn’t encouraging.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
