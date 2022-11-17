Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills get community lift to dig out of snow and beat Browns
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A day before a major lake-effect storm buried western New York in snow, Bills quarterback Josh Allen acknowledged needing to place more faith in those around him to correct a sudden rash of turnovers. Little could Allen have envisioned how much he and the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons' Pitts on injured reserve with ailing right knee
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was placed on injured reserve on Monday with an ailing right knee. Coach Arthur Smith added that it’s too early to know if Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft pick last year and a Pro Bowl pick as a rookie, will need surgery. He will miss at least the next four games.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wilks unsure who'll be Panthers' starting QB vs Broncos
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Another week, another quarterback conundrum for Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks said he’ll wait until Wednesday to determine who will start Sunday against the Denver Broncos, with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker all in consideration.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wilson's struggles have playoff-hungry Jets in tough spot
Well, that took a lousy turn in a hurry for the New York Jets. From the possibility of sitting in first place in the AFC East to the bottom of the division standings — with some serious questions about the quarterback.
Citrus County Chronicle
Eagles hope 6th 9-1 start in team history is Super Bowl sign
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni whipped off his visor, stood on a bench and shouted in pumped-up excitement toward a small group of Eagles fans that had come to root for their team in yet another victory. The Eagles coach was just getting started in letting his emotions spill...
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants lose rookie receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to ACL injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will miss the rest of the season after tearing an ACL during a loss to the Detroit Lions. Coach Brian Daboll announced the injury Monday, less than 24 hours after the second-round draft pick hurt his knee late in the 31-18 loss to the Lions. The injury came in Robinson's best NFL game: He had nine catches for 100 yards, both career highs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bears await word on Fields' availability against Jets
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have treated quarterback Justin Fields like another running back within their offense by letting him carry the ball repeatedly, at the risk of injury. Now Fields is nursing a left shoulder injury and the Bears face the possibility of using backup...
Citrus County Chronicle
Broncos waive Gordon after another fumble leads to a loss
DENVER (AP) — Melvin Gordon's butterfingers finally cost him not just his starting job in Denver but his roster spot altogether. The Broncos waived their veteran running back Monday, a day after his fumble at the goal line proved costly in their 22-16 overtime loss to the Los Vegas Raiders that sent them tumbling into the AFC West basement at 3-7.
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve
ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bengals, Burrow look to keep momentum after beating Steelers
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said Sunday's 37-30 win over the Steelers was “one of my favorites since I've been here.”. Despite being without receiver Ja'Marr Chase and losing running back Joe Mixon to a concussion, the Bengals took control in the second half.
Citrus County Chronicle
Steelers defense coming up short against quality opponents
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin chooses his words carefully and intentionally. There's a reason over the summer that he used “dominant” to describe what he expected out of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in 2022. It was equal parts challenge and choice. With elite players at all three...
Citrus County Chronicle
Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
Citrus County Chronicle
Baltimore defense key to Ravens' 4-game winning streak
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — After recovering a fumble and intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter, Baltimore defensive back Marlon Humphrey said the Ravens were trying to measure up to the defenses that led the franchise to its greatest heights. “That’s kind of what we’re chasing, and we’re...
Citrus County Chronicle
At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington
HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs' Kelce continues to star amid rash of injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mecole Hardman was watching his Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers from home on Sunday night when he tweeted a picture showing the injured wide receiver's shattered TV screen and asking how the game turned out. Thanks to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jerry Jones: Rout of Vikings makes Cowboys title contenders
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jerry Jones is talking Super Bowl after the Dallas owner watched the Cowboys dismantle Minnesota while ending the Vikings' seven-game winning streak. The outspoken and often-too-optimistic Jones has stayed away from such bold thoughts as the years without even a trip to the NFC championship game have piled up (this is 27).
WATCH: Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis Interview
Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis met with the media on Monday ahead of OU's Week 13 matchup with Texas Tech.
Citrus County Chronicle
Nets' Simmons preps for hostile return in 1st game in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons tilted his head in bemusement at the suggestion enough time had passed since his bitter split with the 76ers that his Philadelphia homecoming might be greeted with more affection than acrimony. His look, which became an instant meme, had the appearance of a player...
Citrus County Chronicle
Resurgent Auburn rides Cadillac into Iron Bowl — once again
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has been the Iron Bowl hero for Auburn before. Now, the former All-America tailback is trying to do it again. Not by piling up rushing yards like he did 19 years ago against Alabama, but by making the right calls from the sidelines and saying the right things in the locker room.
Comments / 0