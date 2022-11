An apartment complex planned for North Austin will consist mostly of affordable housing. O-SDA Industries along with Saigebrook Development, Three Bar Architecture and Kimley-Horn first revealed plans for the $39 million development, Saison North, in 2021, the Austin Business Journal reported. TCC Country Hill Development Corporation, Skybeck Construction and Accolade Property Management have joined the development team since the project was first proposed.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO