Bloomington, IN



Indiana volleyball sweeps weekend with wins over Northwestern, No. 5 Ohio State

Indiana volleyball beat the odds, winning both of its matches against Big Ten opponents this weekend. Indiana got its first win Friday evening with a five-set victory against Northwestern. The Hoosiers then traveled to Ohio State, taking the win from the No. 5 team in the nation on Sunday afternoon to complete the weekend sweep.

Indiana Daily Student

No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball continues busy stretch against Miami-Ohio in Indianapolis

After escaping the tight clutches of the Cintas Center with an 81-79 win over Xavier University Friday night, No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball headed back to its home state with a stop in Indianapolis for its next matchup. The Hoosiers will face the RedHawks of Miami University in Gainbridge Fieldhouse Sunday evening as part of the week-long Hoosier Classic.

Indiana Daily Student

Difference-maker Ryan Wittenbrink gives Indiana Sweet 16 spot, serious chance for ninth star

For long stretches of Sunday’s second round NCAA Tournament match, Indiana men’s soccer’s possession against Saint Louis University felt pointless. The Billikens completely shut down most of the Hoosiers’ attempts at moving the ball forward, resulting in audible frustration shared by head coach Todd Yeagley and the bundled-up fans seated around a bitterly cold Bill Armstrong Stadium. Not many signs pointed toward a shift in the scoreless deadlock.

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football wins double overtime thriller at Michigan State 39-31

Indiana football took home its fourth win of the season on the road in a face-off against Michigan State in a snow flurry-filled double overtime affair. After falling behind by 17 points in the first half, the Hoosiers chipped away at the Spartans’ lead to tie the game late in the second half. In sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II’s first start of the year, a run-heavy gameplan helped the Hoosiers get the win 39-31.

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football says goodbye to passing game, welcomes running game with open arms

It was an implausible display of the run game for Indiana on Saturday. In its first loss of the season against the University of Cincinnati on Sept. 24, Indiana football starting quarterback redshirt junior Connor Bazelak threw the ball 66 times — a program single-game record. On Saturday, after a seven loss streak which started against Cincinnati, the Indiana running backs, led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II, secured the Hoosiers’ first win in two months.

Indiana Daily Student

Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington

Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...

Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington police receives multiple reports of stolen Toyota Prius catalytic converters

The Bloomington Police Department received multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in the early morning hours of Thursday. Around 8:40 a.m., a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported she heard noises outside around 4:15 a.m. and saw a light-colored pickup truck near her home. When she went outside, she discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.


