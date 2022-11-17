Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball sweeps weekend with wins over Northwestern, No. 5 Ohio State
Indiana volleyball beat the odds, winning both of its matches against Big Ten opponents this weekend. Indiana got its first win Friday evening with a five-set victory against Northwestern. The Hoosiers then traveled to Ohio State, taking the win from the No. 5 team in the nation on Sunday afternoon to complete the weekend sweep.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball wasn’t overlooking anyone, certainly not Miami
INDIANAPOLIS — Less than 48 hours after its hard-fought 81-79 road victory against Xavier University, Indiana men’s basketball easily could have sleepwalked into its matchup against Miami University. For about five minutes, that appeared to be the case. As you might have guessed, the following 35 minutes of...
Indiana Daily Student
Jackson-Davis, bench help Indiana men’s basketball overcome slow start, beat Miami 86-56
Just 48 hours after a gritty road win, No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball came out slow against Miami University on Sunday. In front of a friendly crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana turned out a hard-nosed performance and used a late first half run to pull away for an 86-56 victory.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball continues busy stretch against Miami-Ohio in Indianapolis
After escaping the tight clutches of the Cintas Center with an 81-79 win over Xavier University Friday night, No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball headed back to its home state with a stop in Indianapolis for its next matchup. The Hoosiers will face the RedHawks of Miami University in Gainbridge Fieldhouse Sunday evening as part of the week-long Hoosier Classic.
Indiana Daily Student
Difference-maker Ryan Wittenbrink gives Indiana Sweet 16 spot, serious chance for ninth star
For long stretches of Sunday’s second round NCAA Tournament match, Indiana men’s soccer’s possession against Saint Louis University felt pointless. The Billikens completely shut down most of the Hoosiers’ attempts at moving the ball forward, resulting in audible frustration shared by head coach Todd Yeagley and the bundled-up fans seated around a bitterly cold Bill Armstrong Stadium. Not many signs pointed toward a shift in the scoreless deadlock.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football wins double overtime thriller at Michigan State 39-31
Indiana football took home its fourth win of the season on the road in a face-off against Michigan State in a snow flurry-filled double overtime affair. After falling behind by 17 points in the first half, the Hoosiers chipped away at the Spartans’ lead to tie the game late in the second half. In sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II’s first start of the year, a run-heavy gameplan helped the Hoosiers get the win 39-31.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football says goodbye to passing game, welcomes running game with open arms
It was an implausible display of the run game for Indiana on Saturday. In its first loss of the season against the University of Cincinnati on Sept. 24, Indiana football starting quarterback redshirt junior Connor Bazelak threw the ball 66 times — a program single-game record. On Saturday, after a seven loss streak which started against Cincinnati, the Indiana running backs, led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II, secured the Hoosiers’ first win in two months.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football, Michigan State invited to Old Brass Spittoon’s centennial birthday party
The Old Brass Spittoon is on the line this Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. This season, Indiana football will attempt to take home the trophy for the first time since the 2020 season in the trophy’s centennial anniversary on the road against Michigan State. With bowl...
Indiana Daily Student
Historic programs No. 13-seed Indiana men’s soccer, Saint Louis meet in NCAA second round
By securing the No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament — pushing its streak with a seed to nine seasons in a row — Indiana men’s soccer earned the privilege of playing a home match in the second round. The Hoosiers’ RPI, which fluctuated throughout the...
Indiana Daily Student
Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington
Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
Indiana Daily Student
Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington to host Thanksgiving dinner for club members and families
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington will host their annual Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 17 at the organization’s Ferguson Crestmont Club, located at 1111 W 12th St. Along with a catered meal, the event will include various games and activities for families to participate in. Leslie Abshier, Resource Development...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington police receives multiple reports of stolen Toyota Prius catalytic converters
The Bloomington Police Department received multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in the early morning hours of Thursday. Around 8:40 a.m., a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported she heard noises outside around 4:15 a.m. and saw a light-colored pickup truck near her home. When she went outside, she discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
