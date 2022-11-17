ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Apolonia, Apolonia’ Wins Best Film Award at Documentary Film Festival IDFA

By Addie Morfoot
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJGtq_0jEonDXi00

Lea Glob ’s documentary “ Apolonia, Apolonia ,” depicting French figurative painter Apolonia Sokol over the course of 13 years, has won the best film award in the International Competition section as well as €15,000 at documentary film festival IDFA in Amsterdam.

The coming-of-age story with Bohemian Paris as its backdrop was pitched at IDFA Forum back in 2015. In his Variety review for “ Apolonia, Apolonia ” Guy Lodge described the docu as “an impressively idiosyncratic, far-reaching work, assured of further festival play and specialist arthouse attention.” The film is a co-production between Denmark, Poland and France.

This marks the third time that Glob, a Danish director, has been at IDFA with a docu.

Glob’s “Olmo & the Seagull” which she co-directed with Petra Costa screened at IDFA 2015, while “Venus,” which was co-directed with Mette Carla Albrechtse, made its world premiere at IDFA in 2016.

“(‘Apolonia, Apolonia’) has characters who breathe life and take us on a journey, opening us up to the worlds of culture and art, of business and politics, of the mechanics of a success story,” said International Competition jurors, Pirjo Honkasalo, Vanja Kaludjercic, Yousry Nasrallah, Mary Stephen and Yoshihiko Yatabe. “It is infused with love.”

The award for best directing (worth €5,000) went to British docmaker Simon Chambers’ “ Much Ado About Dying .” About the final five years of the director’s eccentric uncle David’s life, the personal and humorous film was an audience favorite. “Death isn’t an ending in this achingly funny-sad film, just an anxiety passed between loved ones,” wrote Variety ‘s Lodge . “Much Ado About Dying” is a co-production between Ireland and the U.K.

The award for best editing (worth €2,500) in the International Competition went to Mario Steenbergen for “ Journey Through Our World ” (The Netherlands), while Paul Guilhaume’s “Paradise” (France, Switzerland) was noticed for its cinematography. (The cinematography prize is worth €2,500).

In the Envision Competition, Angie Vinchito’s “Manifesto” (Russia) garnered the top prize. A patchwork of often-shocking videos Russian teenagers have posted on social media, the docu was praised by jurors Rosa Bosch, Thania Dimitrakopoulou, Pawel Lozinski and Jumana Manna for its “dramaturgical rigor, masterful editing, and political commitment.”

In the same section, Roberta Torre was named best director for “The Fabulous Ones” (Italy), while the Award for Outstanding Artistic Contribution went to Ishtar Yasin Gutiérrez for “My Lost Country” (Costa Rica, Iraq, Chile, Egypt). Special mention was given to Ignacio Agüero’s “Notes for a Film” (Chile, France).

In the IDFA DocLab Competition for Immersive Non-Fiction, Darren Emerson won with his project “In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats” (U.K.). A VR experience, “In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats” takes place at a rave, accompanied by the sound of old-school acid house.

“This project is a clear manifestation of this unique medium that uses VR, touch, sound and lived experience to honor the human need for community and a collective desire to be free, together,” said jury members Marcel van Brakel, Katayoun Dibamehr and Amelia Winger-Bearskin. “Through documentary, we remember those who are policed, are reckless, are alive, are unlimited, and demand to be free, even if for a night.”

The Special Jury Award for Creative Technology went to Miri Chekhanovich and Edith Jorisch’s “Plastisapiens” (Canada, Israel).

Taylor McCue won the IDFA DocLab Award for Digital Storytelling with “He Fucked the Girl Out of Me” (U.S.). About a trans person drawn into traumatizing sex work to pay her transition costs, the jury described “He Fucked the Girl Out of Me” as “a unique approach to conveying a complicated personal history in the artist’s own terms.” Loren Hammonds, Jepchumba and Leonieke Verhoog made up the jury.

The 35th edition of IDFA has run as an in-person event and will conclude on Nov. 20. The 12-day fest attracted over 138,000 visitors, 25% more than in 2021.

IDFA 2022 Winners List

Best Film – International Competition: “Apolonia, Apolonia,” dir. Lea Glob

Best Directing – International Competition: “Much Ado About Dying,” dir. Simon Chambers

Best Editing – International Competition: “Journey Through Our World,” editor Mario Steenbergen

Best Cinematography – International Competition: “Paradise,” cinematographer Paul Guilhaume

Best Film – Envision Competition: “Manifesto,” dir. Angie Vinchito

Best Directing – Envision Competition: “The Fabulous Ones,” dir. Roberta Torre

Outstanding Artistic Contribution – Envision Competition: “My Lost Country,” dir. Ishtar Yasin Gutiérrez

Special Mention – Envision Competition: “Notes for a Film,” dir. Ignacio Agüero

DocLab Award for Immersive Non-Fiction: “In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats,” dir. Darren Emerson

Special Jury Award for Creative Technology: “Plastisapiens,” dir. Miri Cherkhanovich and Edith Jorisch

DocLab Award for Digital Storytelling: “He Fucked the Girl Out of Me,” dir. Taylor McCue

Special Jury Award for Creative Technology: “His Name Is My Name,” dir. Eline Jongsma and Kel O’Neill

Best Short Documentary: “Away,” dir. Ruslan Fedotow

Special Mention – Short Documentary: “The Porters,” dir. Sarah Vanagt

Best Youth Film (14+): “Home Is Somewhere Else,” dir. Carlos Hagerman and Jorge Villalobos

Best Youth Film (9-13): “Ramboy,” dir. Matthias Joulaud

Special Mention – Youth Film: Jasmin’s “Two Homes,” dir. Inka Achté and Hanna Karppinen

Best First Feature: “The Etilaat Roz,” dir. Abbas Rezaie

Special Mention – First Feature: “Guapo’y,” dir. Sofia Paoli Thorne

Best Dutch Film: “Journey Through Our World,” dir. Petra Lataster-Czisch and Peter Lataster

Special Mention – Best Dutch Film: “Inside My Heart,” dir. Saskia Boddeke

Beeld & Geluid IDFA Reframe Award: “Private Footage,” dir. Janaína Nagata

Special Mention – Beeld & Geluid IDFA Reframe Award: “The March on Rome,” dir. Mark Cousins

Forum Award for Best Pitch: “Niñxs,” dir. Kani Lapuerta

Forum Award for Best Rough Cut: “The Tuba Thieves,” dir. Alison O’Daniel

DocLab Forum Award: “We Speak Their Names in Hushed Tones,” dir. Omoregie Osakpolor

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

On the Rise French Filmmaker David Depesseville Talks Orphan Drama ‘Astrakan,’ Preps ‘Les Nuits d’Octobre’(EXCLUSIVE)

MARRAKECH —  “Astrakan” director David Depesseville is following on from his debut feature, which plays in man competition at the Marrakech Film Festival, with a second film looking at another real-life French child drama. Although he’s keeping most specific details under wraps, he’s written the script for his follow-up film, which he will also direct. Carole Chassaing is producing.  “Les Nuits d’Octobre” is, he tells Variety, based on the true story of a child that was murdered in France in 2005, followed by a trial in 2015. Depesseville is interested in how the story was told in France. “I took lots of notes. I was...
Variety

‘Cotton Queen,’ ‘Lamp in the Dark’ Among Top Prize Winners at Cairo Film Connection

The Cairo Film Festival’s Cairo Film Connection co-production market spread the love at an award ceremony Sunday night, with 15 projects claiming 20 prizes in the Egyptian capital valued at some $225,000. Among the standouts were Suzannah Mirghani’s “Cotton Queen” and “Lamp in the Dark,” from Sudanese filmmaker Mahdi El-Tayeb, which both took home awards from marketing and distribution outfit MAD Solutions for distribution in the Arab world with a $50,000 minimum guarantee. Set in a cotton-farming village in Sudan, “Cotton Queen” — which won the ArteKino Award at the Cannes Film Festival’s L’Atelier this year — follows a teenage girl...
Variety

Film Bazaar: Michael Radford’s ‘Princess’ Seeks Indian Coproduction Match

Director and screenwriter Michael Radford, who won BAFTA awards and Oscar nominations for his Italian language film “Il Postino: The Postman,” is set to co-direct “The Princess of Kapurthala” (aka “La Princesa De Kapurthala”). Directing duties on the 20th century romance will shared with Spanish filmmaker Manuel Estudillo (“El Eden Perdido”). The Spanish language co-production between companies from Spain, the U.K., France and India, is part of the Co-Production Market at NFDC’s Film Bazaar 2022 in Goa. “The Princess of Kapurthala” is a trilogy based on the true life story of Spanish girl Anita Delgado, who became the Maharani Prem Kaur of Kapurthala...
Variety

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan to Be Honored by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival

Bollywood megastar multi-hyphenate Shah Rukh Khan, one of Indian cinema’s global icons, will be celebrated with an honorary award by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival.  Khan — affectionately called King Khan — has won most popular actor accolades three times at the Central European Bollywood Awards.  A thriving actor-producer, Khan has been making his mark for decades: his romance “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” has been playing nonstop for 24 years, and “Dil Se” was the first Indian film to break into the U.K. top 10. More recently, in 2018, he co-produced “Zero” through his VFX house Red Chillies Entertainment, but...
Variety

‘Avatar 2’ Is So Expensive It Must Become the ‘Fourth or Fifth Highest-Grossing Film in History’ Just to Break Even

How expensive is “Avatar: The Way of Water”? Early reports have claimed the production budget alone was in the $250 million range, but director James Cameron isn’t willing to give a hard number just yet. The only answer Cameron would give about the sequel’s budget when asked by GQ magazine was the following: “Very fucking [expensive].” Cameron apparently told Disney and 20th Century Studios executives that his sequel budget was so high it represented “the worst business case in movie history.” According to the director’s estimates, “you have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold....
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Cheryl Burke Shares Why She’s Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as a Pro, Hopes to Become a Judge

Cheryl Burke is leaving “Dancing With the Stars” after Season 31 — and hopes she’ll be back in another capacity. In an interview with Variety, the professional dancer, who announced her exit via Instagram on Sunday, detailed the decision to leave after competing on 26 seasons. “If I were to just talk as an athlete, a dancer and a woman, my time has been up. I’m 38 years old. When I came on as a competitive dancer at 21, It was a different story,” she explains. “That decision in itself was really tough for me — to put everything aside, to come...
Variety

Iran Puts Two Film and TV Stars Behind Bars For Boldly Protesting in Public Without Headscarfs

Popular Iranian actors Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi have been arrested and imprisoned in Iran after they appeared in public and on social media having removed their headscarves in a bold act of defiance and protest against the death of Mahsa Amini. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said that Ghaziani and Riahi are now both behind bars after being summoned by the country’s prosecutors in a probe due to “provocative” social media posts. Ghaziani, a film and theater actor who has won many acting accolades in Iran, on Saturday published a powerful video of herself on Instagram removing her hijab and...
Variety

‘She Said’ Bombs: Why Aren’t Awards Season Movies Resonating With Audiences?

Quentin Tarantino has been blunt about the state of the movie business. On a recent episode of the director’s “Video Archives Podcast,” the man who helped usher in the golden age of indie film with “Pulp Fiction” declared this to be “the worst era in Hollywood history” matched only by other such nadirs as the 1950s and ’80s. “The good thing about being in a bad era of Hollywood cinema is (the films) that don’t conform [are] the ones that stand out from the pack,” he added. And that may be the case. The problem is that this crop of non-conformists...
Variety

Kelly Rowland Praises No-Show Chris Brown on AMAs Amid Boos, Canceled Michael Jackson Tribute Controversy

Amid a controversy over a Chris Brown-helmed Michael Jackson tribute on Sunday’s American Music Awards that reportedly was canceled at the eleventh hour, the singer won Favorite Male R&B Artist trophy and got a shout-out from Kelly Rowland. “Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” Rowland said, before responding to some booing and unclear shouts from the audience. “Excuse me, chill out,” she continued. “But I want to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great music, and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this...
Variety

Disney+’s Elton John Concert Displayed ‘Donald Trump’ in Captions Because of Technical Snafu, Not Hack

“Donald Trump” made an unexpected cameo in Disney+’s live broadcast of Elton John’s U.S. farewell concert — but the ex-president’s name popped up in the closed captions due to a technical glitch at the streaming service’s external vendor, not because a hack or an employee going rogue. Some Disney+ viewers watching “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” the artist’s final North American concert on Sunday, spotted errant “Donald Trump” text in the closed captions at a few points in the livestream, according to posts on social media. What happened? Reps for Disney+ declined to comment. According to a source familiar with the...
Variety

Marrakech Festival Director Melita Toscan du Plantier on Pulling Together a Star-Studded Comeback Edition, Working With Martin Scorsese (EXCLUSIVE)

Melita Toscan du Plantier, the driving force behind the Marrakech Film Festival, is developing the next directorial outing of Fanny Ardant with Martin Scorsese attached to executive produce. The movie will star Gerard Depardieu and revolve around an impossible relationship between siblings. Toscan du Plantier, who splits her time between production and the organization of the Marrakech Film Festival, is producing the film with Julien Madon whose banner Cheyenne Productions is owned by Federation. The untitled project was penned by Ardant in collaboration with Jacques Fieschi, the co-screenwriter of “Lost Illusions” and “Mal de Pierres.” Toscan du Plantier said Scorsese...
Variety

International Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

The 2022 International Emmy Awards have just begun. 23 countries are represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees at the 50th International Emmys, which was hosted by Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette. The gala took place Monday at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. During the show, South Korean actor Song Joong-ki will present the International Emmy Directorate Award to Miky Lee, vice chairwoman of CJ Group, while Ava DuVernay will receive with the International Emmy Founders Award from Blair Underwood. Check out the full list of winners below, which Variety will be updating live throughout the ceremony: Arts Programming “Bios: Calamaro”Buena Vista Original Productions (Disney) / Nat GeoArgentina “Charlie Chaplin, Le Génie...
Variety

‘Black Kisses,’ Exploring Love and the Devil, Gets Clip, Premieres at Tallinn, as Ventana Sur Follows (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales agent Begin Again Films has dropped a clip of “Black Kisses,” (“Besos negros,”), from Colombia’s Alejandro Naranjo and the director’s latest doc-feature, in the run-up to its world premiere on Nov. 19 at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Shared in exclusivity with Variety by Begin Again Films, the clip shows Edgar Kerval, one of the four main protagonists, cleansing themselves with a ceremony in a Colombian river.   The film screens at Tallinn Black Nights, in the Rebels with a Cause competition, alongside 10 other features, all billed as independent films that challenge.  After leaving Tallinn, the film will be presented to market at...
Variety

Philippe Le Guay’s ‘The Man in the Basement’ Wins Top Prize at U.K. Jewish Film Festival

Philippe Le Guay’s “The Man in the Basement” scooped the top prize at the U.K. Jewish Film Festival on Sunday evening. The 2021 film, which stars François Cluzet, Jérémie Renier and Bérénice Bejo, was awarded the prize for best film. Runner-up “Karaoke,” from director Moshe Rosenthal, which had opened the festival earlier this month, was given a special mention. The best film winner was selected by a jury comprised of “Made of Honor” director Paul Weiland, Kefi Chadwick, Liraz Chamami, producer Dominique Green, Sharon Levi and Michael Samuels. “The jury was impressed by this tense thriller, with its strong performances and direction, and bristling...
Variety

Cate Blanchett to Receive Desert Palm Achievement Award for ‘Tár’ at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett will add another accolade to her extensive list of accomplishments at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, where she is set to receive the Desert Palm achievement award for an actress for her lead performance in “Tár.” “Cate Blanchett is truly one of the best actresses of this generation, whose performances are always extraordinary no matter the role,” said Harold Matzner, chairman of the film festival. “There is no one better suited for this role.” The drama saw its initial theatrical release Oct. 7 through Focus Features. Blanchett stars as an orchestra conductor named Lydia Tár, whose...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Variety

TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+ Begins Filming New Original Movie ‘Dime Lo Que Quieres’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TelevisaUnivision’s streamer ViX+ has just begun the filming of its original romantic comedy movie “Dime Lo que Quieres” (“Tell Me What You Really Want”), starring Manolo Cardona (“Who Killed Sara?”), “Club of Crows’” Stephanie Cayo, Angie Cepeda (“Encanto”) and “Better Call Saul’s” Tony Dalton. Peruvian actor-helmer Bruno Ascenzo (“Hasta Que Nos Volvamos a Encontrar,” “A los 40”) is directing the ViX+ Original movie in production with Colombian outfit 11:11 Films & TV. Brothers Juancho and Manolo Cardona and Stephanie Cayo produce. The comedy, that shakes up the dullest marriage and questions the aspects of normal communication in a couple, adapts Argentine film...
Variety

Women in Film and Television International Appoints Susan Liddy as New President – Global Bulletin

Women in Film and Television International has appointed Dr. Susan Liddy as its new president. The former chair of Women in Film and Television Ireland will step into the role that has been occupied by Swedish producer Helen Granqvist since 2018. The pair will work together for the coming months as co-presidents until Liddy assumes the helm in August 2023. Welcoming Dr. Liddy to her new role, Ms.Granqvist said: “I’m looking forward to sharing the leadership of WIFTI with Dr. Liddy during the transition period. Susan is a researcher and I am a practitioner but we are both activists who work strategically...
Variety

Will Ferrell Plays an ‘Insensitive’ Mattel CEO in ‘Barbie,’ Calls Film the ‘Ultimate Example of High Art and Low Art’

All of the talk around Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” has been devoted to Margot Robbie’s title character and Ryan Gosling’s Ken, but there’s a lot more to the movie than just those two parts. Will Ferrell confirmed for the first time in a new Wall Street Journal interview that he is playing the CEO of Mattel in the movie. The actor described his character as “insensitive” and “weird,” while also calling the movie a fusion of high and low art forms. “It is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate example of high art and low art,” Ferrell said about “Barbie.” “It’s a...
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy