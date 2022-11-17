Read full article on original website
Zachary Pressnell
3d ago
that goes to show you never know what is going through the next persons head and/or what their capable of. I knew this guy and I would have never guessed. but yeah, karma always comes back!!
3
Windy Jarrett
4d ago
Satan always comes to collect when it is no longer beneficial to him.
8
