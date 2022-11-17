ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Zachary Pressnell
3d ago

that goes to show you never know what is going through the next persons head and/or what their capable of. I knew this guy and I would have never guessed. but yeah, karma always comes back!!

Windy Jarrett
4d ago

Satan always comes to collect when it is no longer beneficial to him.

WAAY-TV

POLICE: One arrested following pursuit in Huntsville

Police now say one person was arrested. 59- year-old William David Walling was booked into the Madison County jail for shoplifting and fleeing and eluding. Walling also had an active felony warrant and additional charges unrelated to this incident. Two people were arrested after a police pursuit in Huntsville. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Jason Crawford found guilty of murder

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Friday night, after four days of testimony, Cullman’s Jason Crawford was found guilty in the murder of his wife Tiffiney Joy Crawford. The victim was shot twice in the head on the night of May 2, 2017. The defendant was indicted over a year later after the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation took over the case the day following the murder.  The jury began deliberations at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 after closing arguments were presented. At approximately 5:20 p.m. the jury requested access to the body cam video presented as evidence earlier in the week. The request was granted by Judge Martha Williams.  At 8:05 p.m. the jury returned with a guilty verdict with all members of the jury individually asked if they agreed with the verdict. They each did. Jason Crawford was taken into custody immediately, handcuffed and taken from the courtroom.   Sentencing will occur at a later date.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Huntsville murder convict dies in prison

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for capital murder, according to the spokesperson.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WAFF

Former Limestone Co. Sheriff has rehearing denied

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s application for a rehearing. On Sept 30, the Court denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit court. The appeal of Blakely’s conviction and to have the trial moved back to the circuit court was based on the legitimacy of the presiding judge.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested in Lawrence County on drug charges on Thursday. Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unite Agents, along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant in the Caddo Community on Lawrence County Road 434. During the search, agents found one ounce...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL

