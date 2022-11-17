ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

fox13news.com

Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Host a drive and help Metropolitan Ministries this holiday season

TAMPA, Fla. - The mission of Metropolitan Ministries is to help families in need all across the Tampa Bay area. One of the biggest ways for individuals, businesses, clubs, civic organizations, churches and other groups to help is to host food or toy drives. It's a way to build community...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

AAA's 'Tow to Go' offers free rides, tow for impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - The holidays are here and while many are getting festive, AAA is offering an option to those who may need a ride if they have one too many to drink. AAA is once again activating its "Tow to Go" program for Thanksgiving weekend, and the service is even available for non-members in order to avoid impaired driving. The program kicks off 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 and runs through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
TAMPA, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tampa, FL

Tampa in Hillsborough County is a family-friendly vacation destination in Florida. Located along the shores of Tampa Bay on the Florida Gulf, fun and exciting attractions abound in this wonderful city. Like other well-known tourist destinations, Tampa is home to some awesome theme parks. Busch Gardens is one of the...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

5 Bucks Drinkery heads to Pinellas Park

November 19, 2022 - After 12 years as a downtown St. Peterburg staple, 5 Bucks Drinkery will open a second location. According to a Friday afternoon social media announcement, the establishment will take over the former Pete & Shorty’s space at 7402 49th St. N. in Pinellas Park. Owners plan to host a grand opening celebration in January.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
fox13news.com

Flight team begins tracking right whales migrating along East Coast

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Calving season for North Atlantic right whales has begun and, as the endangered species migrates down the U.S. East Coast, researchers with Clearwater Marine Aquarium are tracking their every move. Every day, from November to April, (weather permitting), a team of CMA scientists flies above the ocean,...
CLEARWATER, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million

8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Classic cars being auctioned after collector's death

SEFFNER, Fla. (AP) — Growing up as the son of a West Tampa body shop worker, Leroy Gonzalez was envious of people who drove nice cars. “He had little, and they seemed to have everything,” said Richard Gonzalez, his son. “So, my dad told himself that he’d buy nice cars when he had money.”
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa karaoke DJ gets pinched for fraudulent crab-fishing business

Robert Humphrey Jr. of Tampa has been found guilty of a fraudulent investment scheme that scammed nine people, most of whom were elderly, out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, netting him a sentence of 10 years of probation. According to a news release from Florida’s Office of Financial Regulation,...
TAMPA, FL

