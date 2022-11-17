Read full article on original website
Tangled hurricane debris remains, frustrating some residents in rural Polk, Hillsborough counties
DOVER, Fla. - Many residents are still waiting for the debris from Hurricane Ian to be picked up from the curbs along Tampa Bay area roadways. Some residents in Polk and Hillsborough counties are growing frustrated. Even though officials from several counties claim clean-up crews have most of the problem...
Final day to apply for Hurricane Ian food assistance in Hillsborough County
One by one, cars funneled into parking lots at Raymond James Stadium Saturday.
Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
Lakeland man shot by deputies had AR-15, threw ‘molotovs’ at a home, tried to ignite Tampa nightclub in ‘rampage’: PCSO
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning.
Host a drive and help Metropolitan Ministries this holiday season
TAMPA, Fla. - The mission of Metropolitan Ministries is to help families in need all across the Tampa Bay area. One of the biggest ways for individuals, businesses, clubs, civic organizations, churches and other groups to help is to host food or toy drives. It's a way to build community...
2-alarm fire engulfs home in South Tampa
The Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a blaze in South Tampa Monday morning.
AAA's 'Tow to Go' offers free rides, tow for impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The holidays are here and while many are getting festive, AAA is offering an option to those who may need a ride if they have one too many to drink. AAA is once again activating its "Tow to Go" program for Thanksgiving weekend, and the service is even available for non-members in order to avoid impaired driving. The program kicks off 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 and runs through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tampa, FL
Tampa in Hillsborough County is a family-friendly vacation destination in Florida. Located along the shores of Tampa Bay on the Florida Gulf, fun and exciting attractions abound in this wonderful city. Like other well-known tourist destinations, Tampa is home to some awesome theme parks. Busch Gardens is one of the...
5 Bucks Drinkery heads to Pinellas Park
November 19, 2022 - After 12 years as a downtown St. Peterburg staple, 5 Bucks Drinkery will open a second location. According to a Friday afternoon social media announcement, the establishment will take over the former Pete & Shorty’s space at 7402 49th St. N. in Pinellas Park. Owners plan to host a grand opening celebration in January.
Flight team begins tracking right whales migrating along East Coast
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Calving season for North Atlantic right whales has begun and, as the endangered species migrates down the U.S. East Coast, researchers with Clearwater Marine Aquarium are tracking their every move. Every day, from November to April, (weather permitting), a team of CMA scientists flies above the ocean,...
One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million
8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Firefighters battle flames at South Tampa home
Flames were seen shooting through the roof of a South Tampa home after it caught fire on Monday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Ybor City club manager says more should have been done to stop suspected arsonist
YBOR CITY, Fla. - Surveillance video from outside the Ritz in Ybor City appears to show a man set fire to the club's air conditioning unit early Sunday morning, with more than 1,000 people inside, according to the business' manager. Tampa police said the suspect got in a truck and...
Hillsborough County Buys 487 Acres To Expand Wildlife Corridor In South County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County is buying a nearly 500-acre cattle ranch to help create a critical environmental corridor in fast-growing South County. The 487-acre tract connects 9,000 acres of County preservation along the Little Manatee River with about 3,000 acres protected by the
Classic cars being auctioned after collector's death
SEFFNER, Fla. (AP) — Growing up as the son of a West Tampa body shop worker, Leroy Gonzalez was envious of people who drove nice cars. “He had little, and they seemed to have everything,” said Richard Gonzalez, his son. “So, my dad told himself that he’d buy nice cars when he had money.”
Tampa karaoke DJ gets pinched for fraudulent crab-fishing business
Robert Humphrey Jr. of Tampa has been found guilty of a fraudulent investment scheme that scammed nine people, most of whom were elderly, out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, netting him a sentence of 10 years of probation. According to a news release from Florida’s Office of Financial Regulation,...
Bay Rocket: New speedboat tour launches in Tampa
Tampa's newest attraction can cure any thrill-seeker's need for speed.
