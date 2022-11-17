ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — After enhancing campus security for Saturday’s memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats. At around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, the department released a statement saying that “communications...
Lynchburg Police Department announces plan to combat growing gun violence

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said in a press conference Friday that the department is reallocating resources to patrol amidst frequent gun violence. It’s a part of their plan to combat violence in the Hill City. They also emphasized that they will be prosecuting violent...
UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious wounding

UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen vehicle of interest in the malicious wounding that took place in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious …. UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen...
Friday Night Blitz Region 5D Semifinals

Friday Night Blitz Region 5D Semifinals
