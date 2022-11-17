Read full article on original website
WIBW
One person taken into custody Monday morning following incident in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken into custody following an incident Monday morning in central Topeka, police said. Multiple police units were stationed near S.W. 21st and Van Buren as they responded to the incident. Streets in the immediate area were blocked to traffic as officers were on...
WIBW
Memorial services held for pastor killed in Topeka as investigation handed to DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services were held over the weekend for an 81-year-old Arizona pastor who was shot to death while visiting family in Topeka as the investigation was handed to the District Attorney’s Office. Services were held for Pastor Donald Woolridge on Saturday morning, Nov. 19, at...
WIBW
Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars for an alleged early-morning attempted murder. The Junction City Police Department says Alexius B. Mims, 47, of Junction City, is behind bars after an alleged attempted murder early Sunday morning, Nov. 20. JCPD said that just after 7...
Man arrested after Junction City stabbing
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City. Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. […]
WIBW
Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
WIBW
Carbondale Police make arrest after late-night disturbance
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police made an arrest after a late-night disturbance over the weekend. The Carbondale Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 18, officials responded to an incident on W. Lawrence St. after reports of a disturbance. When officials arrived, they said they were able to take...
WIBW
82-year-old driver arrested after slow-speed police chase through Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 82-year-old driver has been arrested after he led Carbondale officers on a slow-speed police chase. On Monday, Nov. 21, The Carbondale Police Department says officials announced an arrest that happened more than a week earlier. It said Vernon T. Coffee, 82, was arrested after a police chase ended in the 700 block of W 133rd St. near Carbondale.
KAKE TV
Driver thrown from vehicle in fatal Kansas crash, patrol says
ST MARYS, Kan. (KAKE) - A Topeka woman has died following a rollover crash in northeast Kansas Sunday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place around 6 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 24 west of St. Marys when 22-year-old Alexis Ward was driving west and her Honda Accord left the road. She over corrected, left the road on the opposite side, over corrected again and rolled the car.
WIBW
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after crashing a stolen car into a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle during a police chase in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, officials spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in Shawnee Co. The driver was identified as Austen T. Burris, 32, who had multiple warrants already.
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
Topeka woman dies in rollover crash on Highway 24
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 22-year-old woman was killed during a crash in Pottawatomie county. A Honda Accord was driving west on Highway 24, just west of Pleasant View Road, at 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Alexis Brianna Ward, of Topeka, was driving when she veered off the roadway to the right, […]
Emporia gazette.com
911 warns about 'missing person' scams
Some missing persons are real. But potentially not all of them. The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center warned Sunday against ”blindly sharing” social media posts about missing people, because some of them are scams. “You would be the first to hear it from us,” a Facebook post from...
WIBW
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person arrived at a Topeka hospital early Friday morning with a gunshot wound. 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area around 3 a.m. on November 18. About 40 minutes later, Topeka Police confirmed a person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They said the person’s injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man accused of shooting into apartment, killing mother of four
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a mother of four Wednesday night in Independence. Jackson County prosecutors charged Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, on Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.
WIBW
12-year-old escapes crash with possible injuries, driver uninjured
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 12-year-old boy was possibly injured during a crash on I-70 near Lawrence while the driver of the car remained uninjured. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 193.8 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
WIBW
Lyon County officials help rescue deer from resident’s pond
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One furry friend is now safe after Lyon Co. officials helped rescue it from a local pond. On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says that officials with its Animal Control unit went on a small adventure when they were notified of a deer stuck in a residential pond.
WIBW
Trial set for Topeka man accused of shooting 3 teenagers for allegedly stealing political signs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of shooting a group of teenagers who allegedly stole his political signs of former President Donald Trump on Halloween night in 2020. Robert Sinner was in court on Thursday, November 18 for a Criminal Assignment Docket...
Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
WIBW
Two hospitalized after pair of weekend crashes in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a pair of crashes over the weekend in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of Leavenworth St. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.
