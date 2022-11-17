ST MARYS, Kan. (KAKE) - A Topeka woman has died following a rollover crash in northeast Kansas Sunday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place around 6 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 24 west of St. Marys when 22-year-old Alexis Ward was driving west and her Honda Accord left the road. She over corrected, left the road on the opposite side, over corrected again and rolled the car.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO