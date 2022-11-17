ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars for an alleged early-morning attempted murder. The Junction City Police Department says Alexius B. Mims, 47, of Junction City, is behind bars after an alleged attempted murder early Sunday morning, Nov. 20. JCPD said that just after 7...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after Junction City stabbing

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City. Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Carbondale Police make arrest after late-night disturbance

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police made an arrest after a late-night disturbance over the weekend. The Carbondale Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 18, officials responded to an incident on W. Lawrence St. after reports of a disturbance. When officials arrived, they said they were able to take...
CARBONDALE, KS
WIBW

82-year-old driver arrested after slow-speed police chase through Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 82-year-old driver has been arrested after he led Carbondale officers on a slow-speed police chase. On Monday, Nov. 21, The Carbondale Police Department says officials announced an arrest that happened more than a week earlier. It said Vernon T. Coffee, 82, was arrested after a police chase ended in the 700 block of W 133rd St. near Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, KS
KAKE TV

Driver thrown from vehicle in fatal Kansas crash, patrol says

ST MARYS, Kan. (KAKE) - A Topeka woman has died following a rollover crash in northeast Kansas Sunday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place around 6 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 24 west of St. Marys when 22-year-old Alexis Ward was driving west and her Honda Accord left the road. She over corrected, left the road on the opposite side, over corrected again and rolled the car.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after crashing a stolen car into a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle during a police chase in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, officials spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in Shawnee Co. The driver was identified as Austen T. Burris, 32, who had multiple warrants already.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka woman dies in rollover crash on Highway 24

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 22-year-old woman was killed during a crash in Pottawatomie county. A Honda Accord was driving west on Highway 24, just west of Pleasant View Road, at 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Alexis Brianna Ward, of Topeka, was driving when she veered off the roadway to the right, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

911 warns about 'missing person' scams

Some missing persons are real. But potentially not all of them. The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center warned Sunday against ”blindly sharing” social media posts about missing people, because some of them are scams. “You would be the first to hear it from us,” a Facebook post from...
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person arrived at a Topeka hospital early Friday morning with a gunshot wound. 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area around 3 a.m. on November 18. About 40 minutes later, Topeka Police confirmed a person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They said the person’s injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City man accused of shooting into apartment, killing mother of four

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a mother of four Wednesday night in Independence. Jackson County prosecutors charged Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, on Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

12-year-old escapes crash with possible injuries, driver uninjured

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 12-year-old boy was possibly injured during a crash on I-70 near Lawrence while the driver of the car remained uninjured. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 193.8 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Lyon County officials help rescue deer from resident’s pond

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One furry friend is now safe after Lyon Co. officials helped rescue it from a local pond. On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says that officials with its Animal Control unit went on a small adventure when they were notified of a deer stuck in a residential pond.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized after pair of weekend crashes in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a pair of crashes over the weekend in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of Leavenworth St. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy