Nashville, TN

Historic I-24 traffic experiment aims to improve interstates, auto industry

By Kenley Hargett
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In an effort to make roadways safer, Nissan North America, Vanderbilt University, University of California-Berkley and the Tennessee Department of Transportation are conducting one of the world’s largest traffic experiments.

The CIRCLES project lasts from Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 18, along I-24.

According to researchers, this is an open-track field experiment to look at making traffic smoother and reducing phantom traffic jams. They are using AI technology through 100 specialized Nissan Rogues.

All of the vehicles are equipped with cruise control. They travel four miles of I-24, with sensors monitoring them.

Several drivers are excited that this experiment is happening in Nashville and hope it will make their commutes more efficient.

“So many people like me have moved to Nashville and this has created heavy traffic,” Jeremy Guy said. “The road needs to be widened because it will only get worse.”

Once the experiment is completed on Friday, researchers will have approximately 2,500 hours of data to analyze.

A meeting was held on Thursday, Nov. 17 to give more information on the experiment at the CIRCLES Program Test Center in Antioch.

