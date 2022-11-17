ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewton, AL

The Battle of Murder Creek: A Brewton football tradition

By Whitney Leibold
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32GHKz_0jEomBst00

BREWTON, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The creek that divides Brewton and East Brewton is a battle line. It represents the divide between W.S. Neal High School from T.R. Miller High School, just 4 miles apart. Hereabouts, there’s a whole week devoted their annual rivalry game, one of the biggest football showdowns in the state of Alabama. On both sides of the line, fans mark it on their calendar: the Battle of Murder Creek.

JoJo Booker is a T.R. Miller offensive coach and this is his very first year coaching the team. Booker grew up in Brewton and attended T.R. Miller High School and played for the football team he now coaches. The Battle of Murder Creek means a lot to him.

FORECAST: Get your local forecast from WKRG News 5

“It’s just right across the creek, so, everybody knows everybody, all the fans and everybody, so it’s pretty intense,” Booker said.

Head Coach of W.S. Neal Hugh Fountain was born and raised in East Brewton. Like Booker, Fountain now coaches for the same high school team he once played for.

“The Battle of Murder Creek has always been huge in this community because you know, we divided by the creek,” Fountain said.

Geography is important. But there would be no rivalry without some history.

The creek takes its name from a massacre that happened there in 1788. The story goes that Colonel Joseph Kirkland and his companions, bound for Louisiana, were traveling down the creek when they encountered another group of people who pretended to be traders but were really outlaws. When Kirkland and his men camped near the creek, the outlaws attacked. They murdered Kirkland and his entire party and took everything they could run off with.

Not so bloody as the terrible episode that gave the creek its name, the long-standing football rivalry is a high-point, especially for seniors in their final season of high school football.

Adam White, T.R. Miller senior, says he grew up knowing and learning the rivalry, and being able to play in it for four years is a dream come true.

“I’m not too nervous, I am nervous before every game, but just for it being the last time of something I have always dreamed of and now it’s my last time, so it’s a big game for me” White said.

READ NEXT: More Your Hometown stories from WKRG News 5

David Peace, T.R. Miller Senior, told News 5 that he grew up going to the Battle of Murder Creek each year. Being a senior and playing in the game one final time is emotional.

“Shoot, I remember me crying when we’d lose when I was younger, losing the Battle of Murder creek,” Peace said.

And as night falls, it all comes down to kick off.

Fans filled both sides of the bleachers on October 28, 2022, as T.R. Miller hosted W.S. Neal in this years’ Battle of Murder Creek. Fans and alumni’s came from all over the southeast to come and watch their alma maters play in a legendary tradition.

And only one team walks out of the Battle of Murder Creek with a victory. T.R. Miller defeated W.S. Neal 29 to 0. But there’s always next season. The tradition lives on.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
High School Football PRO

Pensacola, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Choctawhatchee High School football team will have a game with Pine Forest High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

This is Brewton, Alabama: Past and present

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — 60 miles north of the coast, a town of 5,200 people surrounded by woods and waterways, has a legacy across the globe. The town is Brewton, Ala. Mayor Yank Lovelace took office in 2012. His family is a founding family with roots that go back to the early 1800s. “Brewton was […]
BREWTON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

The Watson Law Firm gives out 1,000 turkeys to those in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of cars lined the crown plaza Sunday night and early Monday morning to receive a free thanksgiving meal, provided by the Watson Law Firm. The firm, in partnership with their sponsors and the Escambia County Sheriffs Office, gave away 1,000 meals as part of their annual Thanksgiving food drive. “I […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy