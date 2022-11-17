Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Bruins Score Two Goals In 31 Seconds To Take Lead Vs. Lightning
The Bruins got off to a poor start in the first period, but Boston got it going in the second. The Black and Gold faced its first test Monday night when they took on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. The Bruins had the opportunity to show what they could do against fellow Stanley Cup contenders.
Patrice Bergeron One Step Closer To Milestone After Bruins Win
Remaining undefeated on home ice and the hottest team in the NHL through their first 18 games played, the Boston Bruins continued their historic early campaign, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, at TD Garden on Saturday. However, the Bruins — now 11-0-0 at home — weren’t just skating for their...
Patrice Bergeron Becomes Fourth Bruin To Notch 1,000 Career Points
Patrice Bergeron joined an exclusive group Monday. The Bruins got their offense going in the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. To cap off an explosive frame, Brad Marchand scored his sixth goal of the season to put Boston up, 4-1. Captain Patrice Bergeron tallied an assist on the goal, and it put him at 1,000 career points. The 37-year-old is the fourth player in franchise history to notch 1,000 points — joining Ray Bourque, John Bucyk and Phil Esposito — and the future Hall of Famer is the 94th player in NHL history with 1,000 points.
Charlie McAvoy Dishes Two Assists As Bruins Beat Lightning 5-3
Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins kept up their winning ways. The Bruins took down the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night in a 5-3 game. McAvoy recorded two more assists on the night, giving him six points in his last two games along with two Boston victories. For more,...
Jake DeBrusk Has Two Assists In Bruins Win Over Lightning
Jake DeBrusk was able to bounce back after colliding with David Pastrnak. The Boston Bruins grabbed another big victory Monday night, taking down the Tampa Bay Lightning. Despite the collision, DeBrusk finished the night with two assists and kept the puck moving offensively. For more, check out the “Bruins Best...
Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
Jets Rookie Has Explosive Reaction To Pitiful Performance Vs. Patriots
The New York Jets dropped a heartbreaker in New England on Sunday, watching Patriots rookie Marcus Jones literally run away with a game they had more than enough opportunities to win. Among the biggest storylines to come out of the game, other than the final-second return, was the complete ineptitude...
Linus Ullmark Earns Win Number 13 As Bruins Beat Lightning
Another day, another victory for Linus Ullmark. The Boston Bruins earned their seventh straight win Monday night, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 5-3. Ullmark made 32 saves, fighting off a Lightning surge in the third period to get the win. For more, check out the “Save...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shoves Ladder After Bucks’ Loss To 76ers
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Montrezl Harrell may need a crash course in basic manners and respect. The Bucks star took out his frustrations on a stadium worker’s ladder after Milwaukee’s 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center while Harrell decided to try and play tough guy with the two-time MVP.
Phillip Grubauer Activated From Injured Reserve by Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken activated Philipp Grubauer from injured reserve, the Kraken official website reports. Grubauer has been out of the lineup since Oct. 21 due to a lower-body injury. The question for the Kraken will be, will Grubauer get his starting job back? There are two problems. One, he got off to a horrible start this season with a 3.77 GAA and .860 save percentage in four games. Sure, that’s a small sample size, but Grubauer wasn’t much more impressive last season with a 3.16 GAA and .889 save percentage in 55 games. Those numbers would put a lesser goalie in the AHL.
Celtics Wrap: Bulls Snap Boston’s Nine-Game Winning Streak
The Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak was snapped with a loss to the Chicago Bulls, 121-107, at United Center on Monday night. The Celtics dropped to 13-4 on the year, while the Bulls improved to 7-10. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Is there something wonky about the lighting...
Dynamic Play From Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Turns Into Career Night
BOSTON — Charlie McAvoy could do whatever he wanted with the puck Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. The star defenseman though mostly used his terrific talent to lend a helping hand to his teammates in a lopsided 6-1 win for the Bruins at TD Garden, which came with a side of history.
Jeremy Swayman Doesn’t Want To Stop Wearing Bruins’ ‘Pooh Bear’ Jersey
BOSTON — With Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman out with an injury, he didn’t get a chance to wear Boston’s reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jersey when it debuted on Nov. 7. But Swayman sure enjoyed getting the chance to throw one on over his pads Saturday in his return to the starting lineup, especially with the Bruins cruising to a dominant 6-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden in the stylish threads.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Keeps Rolling With Dominant Win Vs. Blackhawks
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins just can’t lose on home ice as they put together an utterly dominant performance to cruise past the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, on Saturday night at TD Garden. The Bruins own an NHL-best record of 16-2-0, including an incredible 11-0-0 mark at home, while...
Jaylen Brown Confident In Joe Mazzulla’s Timeout Strategies
Some may question Joe Mazzulla and his unconventional ways of handling timeouts during Celtics games. Jaylen Brown is not one of them. The New Orleans Pelicans pulled within six in the fourth quarter against Boston thanks to a 7-0 run. The momentum was on the Pelicans’ side as they made a push for the lead and it seemed like a perfect time for Mazzulla to call a timeout to give the Celtics a breather.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lines, Pairings
The Boston Bruins return to the road in hopes of continuing its current six-game win streak, and it will be quite the test with the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning on the opposite bench. The Lightning (11-6-1) have won four straight games entering Monday night’s clash at...
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Explains His Unconventional Timeout Strategy
Midway through the fourth quarter Friday night with the Boston Celtics trying to hold on to a lead, the New Orleans Pelicans made one of the several pushes they engineered throughout the game. The Pelicans went on a 7-0 run in a matter of 42 seconds to pull within 98-92...
Derek Forbort Injury: Bruins Defenseman Still ‘Weeks Away’
It’s been just over two weeks since Derek Forbort underwent surgery to repair his broken right middle finger, and the Bruins defenseman still has a ways to go. Forbort suffered the injury in Boston’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 1. He was given a timeline of four-to-six weeks after his surgery, which he underwent Nov. 3. Forbort was placed on long-term injured reserve and the earliest he could return is Nov. 29 when the Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Derrick White ‘Carried’ Celtics To Ninth Straight Win Vs. Pelicans
The Boston Celtics win streak, now nine following Friday’s 117-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, lives on due in large part to the contributions delivered by veteran point guard Derrick White. On Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, White was tasked with filling the void in the wake of...
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Tie NHL Record With 11th Home Win
The Boston Bruins defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 at TD Garden on Saturday night. Patrice Bergeron got one step closer to history as he netted his 999th point while Jake DeBrusk scored his 99th career goal, as well. This Original Six matchup marked a historic milestone for the Black and...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0