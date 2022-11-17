Read full article on original website
‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
WATCH: Tree lighting in festive downtown Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Fairhope draws visitors all year long, and the annual lighting of the trees is one of the city’s highlight events. Thousands traveled from around the area to see the trees in downtown Fairhope burn bright on Nov. 17. It’s a festive occasion, with Christmas carols from the Eastern Shore Choral […]
utv44.com
Prodisee Pantry provides roughly 1500 families with Thanksgiving dinners in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's a difficult time for families who are struggling to afford a ''traditional'' Thanksgiving feast. Prodisee Pantry stepped in once again this year to assist 1,500 families providing a turkey and all the fixings for the dinner table. Ever since COVID-19 struck it's been...
Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
utv44.com
Baldwin County students selected to dance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Four high school seniors from Baldwin County are packing up and preparing to head to New York to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lexi Bauer of Spanish Fort High School, Lila Hearn of Daphne high, Ashton LaMarr of Fairhope and Lily Navarre of Saint Michaels Catholic were among the 500 girls selected nationwide to participate.
The story of the Ritz Movie Theatre sign in Brewton
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A unique piece of Brewton history sits at the major highway intersection in town. A tall movie theatre entrance that dates back to the 1930s is rich with American History. The building sits at the corner of HWY 41 and 31. The large marquee Brewton and electronic screen serve as a […]
Brewton, home of Award Winning Christian author and television host Laine Lawson Craft
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — From the tea room of her historic Brewton, Alabama home, Laine Lawson Craft writes books and produces her Christian podcast, ‘Livin’ Lively with Laine.’How she got here is a journey she never imagined. “Most of my life, Rose Ann, I was was self condemned. I knew I wasn’t good enough. There […]
Scruffy the Schnoodle needs a new home
Our Pet of the Week is a 10-year-old Schnoodle name Scruffy.
wuwf.org
Belmont DeVilliers Heritage Festival celebrates the past and future of historic Black neighborhood
The Belmont-DeVilliers Neighborhood Association wants to preserve the community’s cultural heritage, while also embracing its evolution. This weekend, they’re hosting an inaugural festival that celebrates the historic African-American neighborhood. “Actually, we’re piggy-backing on top of a lot of efforts that happened in years past to just make sure...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orange Beach, AL
Most people are aware that Orange Beach, Alabama, is best renowned for its spectacular weather and beautiful beaches. In addition to its stunning scenery, the city also boasts fantastic seafood. There are numerous excellent fresh seafood restaurants in this area. If you’re around and searching for a great seafood meal...
WALA-TV FOX10
Cloudy, cool, and some showers on the way…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Another cold start for our Saturday with morning temps in the mid to upper 30s again. Don’t expect a quick warm up, as once again, temps will once again only make into the mid 50s for highs. Through the morning and midday the skies will be cloudy and then rain and showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will be light, but make sure if you have some evening plans to grab an umbrella.
nomadlawyer.org
NAVARRE BEACH: A Wonderful Place For Outdoor Enthusiasts
Navarre Beach, Florida – A Wonderful Place For Families and Outdoor Enthusiasts. Located in Florida, Navarre Beach is a wonderful place for families to visit. There are several things to do in the area, including a Marine Park and Sea Turtle Conservation Center. You will also find accommodations, restaurants, and a pier.
Murals and Monkeys in downtown Brewton
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s for your Instagram reel or just a memory, the four murals around Brewton are a must-see. “Public art enlivens your town economically, it’s been proven to increase spending. People love to be where there’s artwork. It lifts you up and it also ties you to your past,” said Connie […]
Inflation one of the drivers for families at food distribution in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of local families have food for thanksgiving thanks to a collaborative effort between Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Senior Bowl. The large turnout at these food distributions is a tangible reminder of how badly inflation is impacting families. As people load up vehicles with boxes of food, there almost […]
Fairhope Volunteer Firefighters tackle two blazes simultaneously Friday night
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday was a busy night for firefighters in Fairhope. According to a post from the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to two fires simultaneously. At 10:17 Friday night, crews were dispatched to respond to a fire at home on Second Street. While en route they received another call for a […]
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer a ton of amazing deals. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too!
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
WAWA leases land in Fairhope
Out-of-state investors paid $4.9 million for a 106,208-square-foot retail building at 5425 U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to David Dexter and Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. America’s Thrift Store will continue to operate in the 50,854-square-feet of space in the building they have occupied since 2007. The new owners will convert the remaining space into a climate controlled self-storage facility. It was previously occupied by Alorica.
Vickie Edge: Owner of Destin day spa murdered by man she met online
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who fell in love with a man she met online found dead inside his Milton home. Why did he do it? This is the story of Vickie Edge. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Vickie Edge’s story is the […]
The Holley House Bed and Breakfast holds rich history for Escambia County
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Holley House Bed and Breakfast is a charming combination of hospitality and history. Behind every door, there’s a story told by innkeeper and owner Deborah George. “Most people that were born in this county were either born here or at home, or maybe down behind the courthouse at the other […]
