Brewton, AL

WKRG News 5

‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

WATCH: Tree lighting in festive downtown Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Fairhope draws visitors all year long, and the annual lighting of the trees is one of the city’s highlight events. Thousands traveled from around the area to see the trees in downtown Fairhope burn bright on Nov. 17. It’s a festive occasion, with Christmas carols from the Eastern Shore Choral […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
OBA

Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin County students selected to dance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Four high school seniors from Baldwin County are packing up and preparing to head to New York to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lexi Bauer of Spanish Fort High School, Lila Hearn of Daphne high, Ashton LaMarr of Fairhope and Lily Navarre of Saint Michaels Catholic were among the 500 girls selected nationwide to participate.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

The story of the Ritz Movie Theatre sign in Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A unique piece of Brewton history sits at the major highway intersection in town. A tall movie theatre entrance that dates back to the 1930s is rich with American History. The building sits at the corner of HWY 41 and 31. The large marquee Brewton and electronic screen serve as a […]
BREWTON, AL
wuwf.org

Belmont DeVilliers Heritage Festival celebrates the past and future of historic Black neighborhood

The Belmont-DeVilliers Neighborhood Association wants to preserve the community’s cultural heritage, while also embracing its evolution. This weekend, they’re hosting an inaugural festival that celebrates the historic African-American neighborhood. “Actually, we’re piggy-backing on top of a lot of efforts that happened in years past to just make sure...
PENSACOLA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orange Beach, AL

Most people are aware that Orange Beach, Alabama, is best renowned for its spectacular weather and beautiful beaches. In addition to its stunning scenery, the city also boasts fantastic seafood. There are numerous excellent fresh seafood restaurants in this area. If you’re around and searching for a great seafood meal...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Cloudy, cool, and some showers on the way…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Another cold start for our Saturday with morning temps in the mid to upper 30s again. Don’t expect a quick warm up, as once again, temps will once again only make into the mid 50s for highs. Through the morning and midday the skies will be cloudy and then rain and showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will be light, but make sure if you have some evening plans to grab an umbrella.
MOBILE, AL
nomadlawyer.org

NAVARRE BEACH: A Wonderful Place For Outdoor Enthusiasts

Navarre Beach, Florida – A Wonderful Place For Families and Outdoor Enthusiasts. Located in Florida, Navarre Beach is a wonderful place for families to visit. There are several things to do in the area, including a Marine Park and Sea Turtle Conservation Center. You will also find accommodations, restaurants, and a pier.
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Murals and Monkeys in downtown Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s for your Instagram reel or just a memory, the four murals around Brewton are a must-see. “Public art enlivens your town economically, it’s been proven to increase spending. People love to be where there’s artwork. It lifts you up and it also ties you to your past,” said Connie […]
BREWTON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

WAWA leases land in Fairhope

Out-of-state investors paid $4.9 million for a 106,208-square-foot retail building at 5425 U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to David Dexter and Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. America’s Thrift Store will continue to operate in the 50,854-square-feet of space in the building they have occupied since 2007. The new owners will convert the remaining space into a climate controlled self-storage facility. It was previously occupied by Alorica.
FAIRHOPE, AL

