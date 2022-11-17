MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Another cold start for our Saturday with morning temps in the mid to upper 30s again. Don’t expect a quick warm up, as once again, temps will once again only make into the mid 50s for highs. Through the morning and midday the skies will be cloudy and then rain and showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will be light, but make sure if you have some evening plans to grab an umbrella.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO