Ticketmaster parent Live Nation under investigation by DOJ; apology issued to Swift fans
(CBS) — The Department of Justice is investigating Ticketmaster parent Live Nation, the company that sparked chaos and anger this week with its mishandling of ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming “Eras” tour, two people familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News. On Friday night, Ticketmaster issued an apology via Twitter to Swift’s fans.
