Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies
Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals If She Speaks To The Pop Star After Conservatorship Drama: 'I Write All The Time'
Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...
After the Whistle: Interview with NDHSAA’s Matt Fetsch
On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, Phil Benotti sits down with NDHSAA Executive Director Matt Fetsch to recap the fall season and look ahead to the winter.
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
International Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)
The 2022 International Emmy Awards have just begun. 23 countries are represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees at the 50th International Emmys, which was hosted by Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette. The gala took place Monday at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. During the show, South Korean actor Song Joong-ki will present the International Emmy Directorate Award to Miky Lee, vice chairwoman of CJ Group, while Ava DuVernay will receive with the International Emmy Founders Award from Blair Underwood. Check out the full list of winners below, which Variety will be updating live throughout the ceremony: Arts Programming “Bios: Calamaro”Buena Vista Original Productions (Disney) / Nat GeoArgentina “Charlie Chaplin, Le Génie...
