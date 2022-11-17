NICE WARM-UP: Temperatures are in the 50s over the northern half of Alabama this afternoon after lows this morning in the 18-28 degree range. We are seeing low 60s across South Alabama with a good supply of sunshine. Clouds will increase across the state tonight, and most places will remain above freezing for the first time in five days… we project lows early tomorrow in the 32-40 degree range.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO