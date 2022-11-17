ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paramount says ending Simon&Schuster/Penguin deal after US antitrust ruling

Paramount Global on Monday officially dropped a plan to sell its Simon & Schuster division to rival publisher Penguin Random House after a US judge blocked the $2.2 billion deal on antitrust grounds. "Penguin Random House is part of the Global Content Strategy, one of our five strategic priorities," said Bertelsmann Chief Executive Thomas Rabe.

