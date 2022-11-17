Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
counton2.com
LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know!. Tuesday, November 22. Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the...
abcnews4.com
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
momcollective.com
Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s
Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
live5news.com
N. Charleston firefighters responding to incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of an incident Sunday night. Crews responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street. The department has not yet said the nature of the incident. Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in the area. This...
live5news.com
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry food truck festival is bringing small Black business owners together. The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The 3rd installment of the festival saw over 40 food trucks, with organizers hoping to see even more trucks...
NCPD swears in youngest officer… ever!
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department welcomed in its youngest recruit – ever! North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess held a swearing-in ceremony for Ptl. Derrick Ambas on Monday morning… but he wasn’t the only officer in the spotlight. Chief Burgess also “swore in” four-year-old Celia Jolene Tucker during the Monday […]
Food giveaway held in Summerville ahead of Thanksgiving
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting free food giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving. Thursday’s giveaway was held at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event was first come, first serve and they encouraged everyone to arrive early because supplies go fast. Volunteers were giving away […]
counton2.com
Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis Jr.
There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis …. There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville...
FOX Carolina
Preacher who lost wife in Charleston church shooting to hold prayer march
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston minister who lost his wife in the Charleston church shooting in 2015 will lead a prayer march through the Holy City on Sunday. The Rev. Anthony Thompson says forgiveness is a key part of his ministry. Thompson will lead a prayer march starting at...
live5news.com
Hamlet Circle, Norfolk Way closed after gas leak in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - City officials in Goose Creek say residents have been evacuated after a gas leak. The gas leak is in the area of 107 N. Norfolk Way, officials say. Hamlet Circle and Norfolk Way is blocked. Dominion Energy is on scene. This is a developing story....
live5news.com
Charleston expected to roll out pilot program to crack down on underage drinking, fake IDs on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council could soon approve a new pilot program that would look to combat fake IDs and underage drinking on King Street. The city and Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau would contribute $20,000 each for a six-month program with Intellicheck for all 31 late night establishments serving alcohol on King Street.
live5news.com
Moncks Corner to hold opening ceremony for Miracle League field
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - An opening ceremony Monday afternoon will give the community its first look at a new $1.5 million baseball field for people with disabilities. For Miracle League athletes in the area, that ceremony, set for 5 p.m., will mean they will no longer have to travel up to an hour to get to the nearest Miracle League field.
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
Red Cross assisting 5 after Georgetown fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a Saturday morning fire in Georgetown. The American Red Cross says volunteers are assisting a family following a house fire. Officials say the house fire happened on Jeremiah Drive in Georgetown. The Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate […]
1 arrested following deadly weekend shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a person dead Sunday evening, North Charleston Police say. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago (26) is charged with murder, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. NCPD officers responded to the shooting around 5:40 p.m. at […]
live5news.com
‘I want my gun back’: Letters written to Charleston Police requesting guns back
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Stolen guns are a problem in and of itself, Charleston police say, but what happens when authorities find a stolen firearm after it’s been used in a crime? How do gun owners get their property back?. Charleston Police say it’s a process – from turning...
live5news.com
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges stem from a shooting reported to...
live5news.com
Loaded gun found in car at Colleton County High School, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District says a firearm was found in a student’s car in the Colleton County High School parking lot Monday. This comes after a fight on campus prompted a lockdown. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office located the loaded gun while investigating....
abcnews4.com
Teacher of N. Charleston elementary school on administrative leave after alleged comments
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A teacher at North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School is no longer in the classroom after allegedly making comments to a group of students leading to him or her being placed on administrative leave, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirmed to ABC News 4 on Monday.
Community vigil planned for Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members will gather on Sunday to remember former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage nearly a week ago. Ridgeville Police Chief Quintonion Joyner told News 2 that a candlelight vigil will […]
Comments / 1