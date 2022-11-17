ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
counton2.com

LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know!. Tuesday, November 22. Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
momcollective.com

Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s

Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston firefighters responding to incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of an incident Sunday night. Crews responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street. The department has not yet said the nature of the incident. Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in the area. This...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry food truck festival is bringing small Black business owners together. The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The 3rd installment of the festival saw over 40 food trucks, with organizers hoping to see even more trucks...
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD swears in youngest officer… ever!

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department welcomed in its youngest recruit – ever! North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess held a swearing-in ceremony for Ptl. Derrick Ambas on Monday morning… but he wasn’t the only officer in the spotlight. Chief Burgess also “swore in” four-year-old Celia Jolene Tucker during the Monday […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Food giveaway held in Summerville ahead of Thanksgiving

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting free food giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving. Thursday’s giveaway was held at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event was first come, first serve and they encouraged everyone to arrive early because supplies go fast. Volunteers were giving away […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis Jr.

There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis …. There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Hamlet Circle, Norfolk Way closed after gas leak in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - City officials in Goose Creek say residents have been evacuated after a gas leak. The gas leak is in the area of 107 N. Norfolk Way, officials say. Hamlet Circle and Norfolk Way is blocked. Dominion Energy is on scene. This is a developing story....
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Charleston expected to roll out pilot program to crack down on underage drinking, fake IDs on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council could soon approve a new pilot program that would look to combat fake IDs and underage drinking on King Street. The city and Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau would contribute $20,000 each for a six-month program with Intellicheck for all 31 late night establishments serving alcohol on King Street.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Moncks Corner to hold opening ceremony for Miracle League field

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - An opening ceremony Monday afternoon will give the community its first look at a new $1.5 million baseball field for people with disabilities. For Miracle League athletes in the area, that ceremony, set for 5 p.m., will mean they will no longer have to travel up to an hour to get to the nearest Miracle League field.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Red Cross assisting 5 after Georgetown fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a Saturday morning fire in Georgetown.  The American Red Cross says volunteers are assisting a family following a house fire.  Officials say the house fire happened on Jeremiah Drive in Georgetown.  The Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges stem from a shooting reported to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Loaded gun found in car at Colleton County High School, deputies say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District says a firearm was found in a student’s car in the Colleton County High School parking lot Monday. This comes after a fight on campus prompted a lockdown. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office located the loaded gun while investigating....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Community vigil planned for Lavel Davis Jr.

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members will gather on Sunday to remember former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage nearly a week ago.  Ridgeville Police Chief Quintonion Joyner told News 2 that a candlelight vigil will […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC

