MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - An opening ceremony Monday afternoon will give the community its first look at a new $1.5 million baseball field for people with disabilities. For Miracle League athletes in the area, that ceremony, set for 5 p.m., will mean they will no longer have to travel up to an hour to get to the nearest Miracle League field.

MONCKS CORNER, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO