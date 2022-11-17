Read full article on original website
Report: Cade Cunningham out indefinitely with shin injury
The Detroit Pistons’ season isn’t off to a great start, and it isn’t getting any better. Cade Cunningham, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, reportedly is feared to have a stress fracture in his shin. The 21-year-old guard will be out indefinitely as he considers treatment options, which include either surgery or rest.
What we learned as Bears fall short in 27-24 loss vs. Falcons
ATLANTA – Another Sunday, another chance for Justin Fields and the Bears' offense to author a game-winning drive. But it was another Sunday where the Bears came up short in the critical moments as the Atlanta Falcons held on for a 27-24 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fields had a...
Bears risers and fallers in loss to Falcons
The Bears are still looking for their last-minute game-winning drive. Justin Fields once again played tough to keep the team in the game, and once again wasn’t able to come through at the end of the fourth quarter for a win. But the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons wasn’t all on him. He wasn’t the only big playmaker either. Here are the team’s biggest risers and fallers from Week 11.
Fields scrambled for 33 yards before finding St. Brown
Justin Fields knows how to buy time in and around the pocket. The second-year quarterback ran for 33.2 yards before finding Equaniemous St. Brown on a busted play to convert a third down. The scramble went down as the most scramble yards on a third-down conversion this season. Fields' 10.98...
Schrock: Fields' injury consequence of Bears' reckless play-calling
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- As good as the Bears' quarterback run game has been over the past month with Justin Fields, what happened Sunday was always a possibility. The more the Bears ran Fields, the greater the chance he would be in harm's way once defenses adjusted. That scenario arrived...
NFL analyst suggests Bears as landing spot for Saquon
The Bears will have a lot of options this offseason. Between eight draft picks in the 2023 NFL draft and well north of $100 million in cap space, the Bears should dominate every aspect of roster reconstruction. Because the Bears have inarguable power this offseason, one NFL analyst predicts Ryan...
Report: Fields dislocated shoulder, status vs. Jets uncertain
Justin Fields dislocated his left shoulder on Sunday during the Bears-Falcons game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This explains further why head coach Matt Eberflus did not rule out the idea of keeping Fields out for the rest of the year. He declared him "day-to-day," but did not rule out the option of shutting the second-year quarterback down.
Blowout loss to Cowboys gives 8-2 Vikings historic point differential
The Minnesota Vikings are tied for the second-best record in the NFL. And they also have a negative point differential. The previously one-loss Vikings were embarrassed in front of their home crowd on Sunday with a 40-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Things got so ugly at U.S. Bank Stadium that CBS cut away from the national broadcast in the third quarter to show most of the country the Bengals-Steelers game instead.
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order
The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the third overall selection. Last week, the Bears were bound to pick sixth in the draft. Now, after...
Jets won’t commit to starting Zach Wilson vs Bears
On Monday, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted to the media the team is "not committed" to starting Zach Wilson at quarterback for Sunday's game at home against the Bears. During the Jets' game against the Patriots on Sunday, Wilson completed a lowly nine passes on 22 attempts,...
Velus plans to get advice, tips from Patterson on return game
ATLANTA -- Velus Jones Jr. spent the last two Sundays standing on the sidelines in street clothes while the Bears suffered close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. The rookie wide receiver worked to elevate his game in practice and returned to the active game-day roster Sunday in...
'Be ready:' How Velus is working to get back on field for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Velus Jones Jr. has been trying to find positivity in his current situation with the Bears, hoping that will help him find a way to help his team on Sundays. The third-round rookie receiver has been a healthy scratch in consecutive games as the trade...
Fields is 'day-to-day,' but season-ending injury not ruled out
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields was in obvious pain when he left Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday following the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears' second-year quarterback suffered a left shoulder injury on the first play of Chicago's final drive. On Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus offered...
WATCH: Kmet makes highlight reel, one-handed catch
Cole Kmet made a dazzling one-handed catch during the second quarter of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday. The one-handed catch gave the Bears a first down with a 24-yard pickup. The third-year tight end has played exceptionally better than he did to start the season. He's been much more involved...
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Falcons
Week 11 of the NFL season was instructive as we try to handicap the Super Bowl race as several teams revealed themselves to be fraudulent Sunday. We’ll start with the Minnesota Vikings, who were embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 at home. The Vikings are the first team to start 8-2 or better and have a negative point differential. They are who we thought they were.
When is the Chicago Bears' bye week?
The Chicago Bears are 11 weeks through the 18-week season. Through those 11 weeks, they sit 3-8, amid a four-game losing streak. The Bears have six games left to play, including one bye week during Week 14. As of this writing, that's three weeks away. Here's the remaining schedule for...
Grades for Fields, offense, defense in Bears' loss vs. Falcons
ATLANTA -- The Bears arrived in Atlanta looking to snap a three-game losing streak and get their season headed in the right direction. Instead, they suffered a 27-24 loss to the Falcons and left Mercedes-Benz Stadium with questions about the health of quarterback Justin Fields. It's hard to imagine a...
Brisker demands NFL refs give Fields same respect as other QBs
ATLANTA -- Justin Fields might not say it, but Jaquan Brisker has no problem pointing out that the Bears quarterback doesn't get the same respect from the officials that almost every other quarterback gets. The Bears' young quarterback takes a lot of late hits, especially when sliding. But those late...
Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian?
Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding. Fields received treatment for his legs on the field during the game. He was provided...
Questionable playcalling put Justin Fields in harm's way
Justin Fields was clearly not feeling 100% in the second half of the the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Instead of decisively taking off and running as he had when plays broke down earlier this month, Fields hung around behind the line of scrimmage. When he did run, Fields lacked the burst that helped him smash several QB rushing records. After seemingly every drive in the second half, Fields needed medical attention on the sidelines to treat cramps.
