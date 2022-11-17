ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cade Cunningham out indefinitely with shin injury

The Detroit Pistons’ season isn’t off to a great start, and it isn’t getting any better. Cade Cunningham, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, reportedly is feared to have a stress fracture in his shin. The 21-year-old guard will be out indefinitely as he considers treatment options, which include either surgery or rest.
DETROIT, MI
Bears risers and fallers in loss to Falcons

The Bears are still looking for their last-minute game-winning drive. Justin Fields once again played tough to keep the team in the game, and once again wasn’t able to come through at the end of the fourth quarter for a win. But the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons wasn’t all on him. He wasn’t the only big playmaker either. Here are the team’s biggest risers and fallers from Week 11.
CHICAGO, IL
Report: Fields dislocated shoulder, status vs. Jets uncertain

Justin Fields dislocated his left shoulder on Sunday during the Bears-Falcons game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This explains further why head coach Matt Eberflus did not rule out the idea of keeping Fields out for the rest of the year. He declared him "day-to-day," but did not rule out the option of shutting the second-year quarterback down.
CHICAGO, IL
Blowout loss to Cowboys gives 8-2 Vikings historic point differential

The Minnesota Vikings are tied for the second-best record in the NFL. And they also have a negative point differential. The previously one-loss Vikings were embarrassed in front of their home crowd on Sunday with a 40-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Things got so ugly at U.S. Bank Stadium that CBS cut away from the national broadcast in the third quarter to show most of the country the Bengals-Steelers game instead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WATCH: Kmet makes highlight reel, one-handed catch

Cole Kmet made a dazzling one-handed catch during the second quarter of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday. The one-handed catch gave the Bears a first down with a 24-yard pickup. The third-year tight end has played exceptionally better than he did to start the season. He's been much more involved...
CHICAGO, IL
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Falcons

Week 11 of the NFL season was instructive as we try to handicap the Super Bowl race as several teams revealed themselves to be fraudulent Sunday. We’ll start with the Minnesota Vikings, who were embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 at home. The Vikings are the first team to start 8-2 or better and have a negative point differential. They are who we thought they were.
ALABAMA STATE
When is the Chicago Bears' bye week?

The Chicago Bears are 11 weeks through the 18-week season. Through those 11 weeks, they sit 3-8, amid a four-game losing streak. The Bears have six games left to play, including one bye week during Week 14. As of this writing, that's three weeks away. Here's the remaining schedule for...
CHICAGO, IL
Questionable playcalling put Justin Fields in harm's way

Justin Fields was clearly not feeling 100% in the second half of the the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Instead of decisively taking off and running as he had when plays broke down earlier this month, Fields hung around behind the line of scrimmage. When he did run, Fields lacked the burst that helped him smash several QB rushing records. After seemingly every drive in the second half, Fields needed medical attention on the sidelines to treat cramps.
CHICAGO, IL
