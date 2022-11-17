Read full article on original website
City considering $35 million public safety levy
City Commissioners have spent more than a year discussing recommendations from their crime task force and months talking about the possibility of a public safety levy. During their Nov. 15 meeting, they got their first look at potential options and costs that the city police, fire, legal and Municipal Court offices grouped into what they called good, better and best groupings.
County officials preparing for expected recount
Cascade County Commissioners have scheduled a special meeting for 4 p.m. Nov. 22 to discuss planning for the expected recount in the clerk and recorder’s election. The county canvas board, which typically includes three elected officials, this year included two elected officials and one county staff member from the elections office, met on Nov. 18 to conduct the canvas and certify the election results.
'Holiday Happenings' craft show underway in Great Falls
More than 100 vendors and attendees showed up at the Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls on Saturday, November 19
Evelyn Agnes Asdzaa Robertson
GREAT FALLS — Evelyn Agnes Asdzaa Robertson was born October 25, 2022 to parents Sierra Webster-Robertson and Derek Robertson. She weighed 5lbs 5oz and was 18.5 inches long. She joins her big brother, Lance. Grandparents are Frances Skare and Wallace Shorty of Pablo; and Twyla Robertson of Indiana; and...
4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana
When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
Great Falls Police search for missing girl
MISSOULA, MT — The Missing Persons Database and the Montana Department of Justice report a 14-year-old girl is missing. Merry Walker is described as a 6-foot Native American girl with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds. Walker was last contacted on Oct. 19. According to the Butte-Silver...
Young child left outside alone while mother goes to grocery store
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On November 13, around 7:57 P.M., the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) responded to a call for a welfare check of a 5-year-old girl. According to court documents, the little girl was left outside her home and around 3:30 P.M. she went to a neighbors house and was there for about 5.5 hours and no one could contact her mother.
Montana City Named One of the Most Miserable in America
It's never good news when the city you live in is called one of the most miserable in America. Travado.net just released a list of the 50 most miserable cities in the United States, and Great Falls, Montana was named the 39th most miserable city. According to Travado, there are...
Great Falls cook offers a unique option for Thanksgiving dining (video)
Cassie Campbell is offering a unique option for your Thanksgiving meal so you don’t spend the entire day cooking.
Ryan Zimmerman Has Dropped the Price on His Great Falls Estate
Attention, bargain shoppers—Black Friday has started early. You can now buy Ryan Zimmerman’s Great Falls estate for the discounted price of…$7.495 million. That’s right, the former Nationals player dropped the price on his 13,232-square-foot home by $400,000. The house, listed by TTR Sotheby’s, initially went on the market in August for $7.9 million. Zimmerman originally purchased it in 2012 for $3.9 million.
8-Man championship: Belt rolls in second half to top St. Ignatius for first crown in 28 years
ST. IGNATIUS — The Belt Huskies defeated the St. Ignatius Bulldogs 52-24 on Saturday afternoon to win their first 8-Man state football championship since 1994. The game started on a hard, cold field as each team had issues with traction and getting their feet under long tosses. The first quarter ended with Mission up 6-0 after a blocked punt by Kenny Ness and recovered for the score by Canyon Sargent. They were the first points allowed by Belt in the playoffs.
