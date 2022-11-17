ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Second floor of Tulsa’s Promenade Mall turns into Christmas Wonderland

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxWaD_0jEokxb900

TULSA, Okla. — Santa Claus will soon be living on Tulsa Time.

The second floor of the Promenade Mall will soon transform into the Christmas Wonderland Village.

Visitors will be able to walk to different exhibits, which includes Santa’s Post Office and Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen.

You’ll be able to write your Christmas list, build a toy, get hot chocolate and a cookie, and meet Santa Claus.

There’s even rooms to play in snow, play dodgeball with the Grinch, and checkout virtual reality games.

The Christmas Wonderland village will run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 18th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Santa arrives at Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. — Santa arrived at Woodland Hills Mall on Saturday afternoon. He arrived via fire truck, courtesy of the Tulsa Fire Department, and was escorted via an indoor parade to his seat. The celebration also included live entertainment by Union Youth Spirit, Union Andersen Elementary Choir, Union High...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Art work displayed outside Tulsa firehouse

Public art for the new Fire Station 33, 4109 S. 134th East Ave., has been installed. This commissioned work, titled “Protect,” is available for the public to enjoy. The 6-foot-tall, stainless steel sculpture is near the flagpole and public parking lot on the west side of Station 33. The Arts Commission of the City of Tulsa chose the design team of Joe Norman and the National Sculptors’ Guild for this $48,000 project. According to the National Sculptors’ Guild, this sculpture, fabricated at Joe Norman’s studio in Loveland, Colo., is intended to “activate the site and signify the exemplary service of firefighters in a single, free-standing sculpture.”
TULSA, OK
news9.com

37th Annual Affair Of The Heart Shopping Event In Tulsa

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend Tulsa’s "Affair of the Heart" shopping event at the fairgrounds. There are more than 300 small businesses at the event and you can find everything from food, clothing, and home decor. There are approximately 500 booths onsite for this popular bi-annual...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa weather can vary greatly for Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla. — Mother Nature can bring just about any kind of weather to Tulsa for the upcoming holiday. After all, we are in a season of transition. A typical holiday will bring Tulsa highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid-30s with an average rainfall of 0.07 inches.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

John 3:16 Mission making final pushes for Thanksgiving food drive

TULSA, Okla. — The John 3:16 Mission made an 11th hour push for Thanksgiving food items at several Walmart locations around Tulsa for their Thanksgiving food drive. The John 3:16 Mission hopes to give away 5,000 turkey dinners to needy families. “Food insecurity is a problem that a lot...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa organizations providing holiday meals to those in need

TULSA, Okla. — Several organizations in and around Tulsa are providing turkeys and trimmings for families who are finding it hard to make ends meet with inflation and high gas prices and therefore, cannot afford the extra burden of preparing a holiday meal. On Friday, the staff at Monte...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Firefighters work to put out south Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are responding to a house fire in a south Tulsa neighborhood. The fire is at a house near East 111th Street South and South Yale Avenue. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App for updates as they happen. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
KRMG

Sand Springs Animal Welfare in “desperate” need of adoptions in order to make room

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — As animal shelters across Green Country remain overcrowded, Sand Springs Animal Welfare is in desperate need for adoptions in order to make room. Tracy Arvidson, the coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, told FOX23 that the shelter has been over capacity since the first of the year. She also explained the animal shelters across the U.S. have been experiencing the same thing.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KRMG

Tulsa apartments damaged following fire

TULSA, Okla. — At least one Tulsa apartment unit was damaged following a fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on East 46th Street and saw heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment and spread to the second. No...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Highway headaches north of Owasso

The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
105K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy