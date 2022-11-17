Read full article on original website
College Station, Bryan city offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — City offices for the cities of Bryan and College Station will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. As a result of the holiday, College Station residents will have their trash and recycling pickup dates...
Former Governor Rick Perry Says This Needs to be Legalized in Texas
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry has assumed the role of spokesman for the Texas Betting Alliance, according to NBC DFW. Ironically, Perry once fought legalized betting in Texas. Why did he change his tune, you ask? He figures since people are already betting illegally, the state should make it legal...
New College Station mayor, city council members to be sworn in Monday, Nov. 21
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With the new members of the College Station city council and mayor are set to be sworn in on Monday, Nov. 21 prior to the city council meeting happening that same day. The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. The new members being sworn...
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said. The funds provided are not tied to […]
fox44news.com
Governor Abbott says no mandatory COVID Vax for students
Austin, Tx (FOX44) – – Governor Greg Abbott Thursday directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. Instead, Texas law overrides a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
A&M Consolidated students serve across Bryan-College Station for 'Consol Cares Day'
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 250 students over at A&M Consolidated High School took part in the school’s first ‘Consol Cares Day.’. Gwen Elder, Principal of A&M Consolidated, said the idea came to her and other campus leaders after hosting an author who came to their school and spoke about thriving through struggles.
Bryan ISD hires new Assistant Director of Safety and Security
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD hires Richard (Rich) Himmel to be the new Assistant Director of Safety and Security at the school district's board meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. Himmel has spent over 30 years in law enforcement. Prior to this hiring, Himmel served 27 years with the Orange...
Texas A&M Traditions Council holds 23rd bonfire remembrance ceremony
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Friday, Nov. 18 will mark the 23rd year of the tragic Texas A&M bonfire collapse that claimed the lives of twelve Aggies in 1999. The Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 2:42 a.m. at the Bonfire Memorial Center on Texas A&M campus, which is the same time and place the bonfire collapsed 23 years ago.
Update: BVMMA self-defense class postponed to Dec. 2
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley MMA will be holding a free hour-long self defense class at their Post Oak Mall location in College Station on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. BVMMA has changed the date of the class from it's original date, Nov. 17 at the same time.
Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
Texas laws allow teachers to carry guns at school with little regulation
Watch the CBS Reports documentary "Guns in the Classroom" in the video player above, or stream the premiere on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. or 2 a.m. ET on the free CBS News app.Since January, 50 people have been killed and 122 injured in at least 152 incidents of gunfire on school grounds across the U.S. To respond to the threat of such attacks, some districts — in at least 29 states that allow it — have taken the controversial step of authorizing school staff, other than security guards, to carry firearms on campus. Texas is one of...
An education advocate is looking for continued support of educators after a bond was approved during the midterm elections
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Last Tuesday, on the day of the midterm elections, people who reside in College Station voted for a proposition that will increase educator pay in the district. For the past two years, plexiglass and masks have become the new normal for educators. Furthermore, a nationwide...
BTU is preparing for extreme winter weather to prevent a repeat of 2021
BRYAN, Texas — Last year millions lost power throughout Texas, with some freezing to death. Now, Bryan Texas Utilities is taking preventative measures to protect its customers from freezing as it gets cooler in the Brazos Valley. Last week, temperatures dipped under 40 degrees, but a concern of the...
Grand opening for the Legends Event Center in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center is having it's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will feature all kinds of games, performances and demonstrations. These demonstrations will showcase all of the following facilities:. Volleyball. Basketball. Pickleball. Strength and Conditioning.
Hush Hush: Did You Know Whataburger Has a Secret Menu, Texas?
A secret menu for a eatery is always just so cool isn't it? It's almost like you feel like your committing some type of espionage act to order items that aren't truly there. Truth be told, it does indeed take some type of intel to even find these items. Every...
Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In Texas? You Might Be Surprised
We've all heard the saying before: one man's trash is another man's treasure. Consider the past time of dumpster diving. Texas as a whole has to be a popular state for this activity. Just think of all the dumpsters at the mall, shopping centers, and office buildings. That's a whole bunch of diving to do.
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
City of Bryan announces Broadmoor Drive closures starting Thursday, Nov. 17
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan revealed Wednesday, Nov. 16 via Twitter that sections of Broadmoor Drive will be closed starting Thursday, Nov. 17 for signal updates. The roadway is expected to reopen next week starting on Monday, Nov. 21. According to the announcement, all businesses in the...
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
College Station ISD Education Foundation surpasses $2 million in grants
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After a grueling battle with COVID-19, teachers are getting relief as a non-profit hit a milestone in the amount of grants given to educators. Every year, the College Station Independent District's Education Foundation collaborates with CSISD to give extra funding to educators and resources that is not in the district's budget.
