WDIO-TV
UMD women stay No. 7 in latest rankings, Gabbie Hughes earns WCHA honors
Despite securing their second straight sweep, shutting down Harvard over the weekend, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team still sits at number seven in the latest USCHO.com rankings. The Bulldogs allowed zero goals over the weekend shutting out the Crimson 4-0 Friday and 9-0 Saturday. Graduate...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey splits weekend with Western Michigan
The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team was looking for a weekend sweep over No. 14 Western Michigan after a 5-4 win on Friday. Cole Spicer opened the scoring for UMD with a goal five minutes in. WMU tied the game, then Dominic James got the lead back...
WDIO-TV
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls can’t hold off No. 8 South St. Paul dropping home opener
The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girl’s hockey team skated out on Friday night for their home opener against the South St. Paul Packers. The Lumberjacks are looking to rebound from a close 2-1 season opener loss to Anoka on Saturday, November 12th. A minute into the game, the Packer’s Eva Beck netted...
WDIO-TV
No. 7 UMD women shut out Harvard again as Bell tallies 100th career point
Fifth year defender Ashton Bell tallied her 100th career point helping the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team shut out Harvard 4-0 Friday night at AMSOIL Arena. Bell’s milestone point came on an assist to Anneke Linser in the final minute of the game making her the...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey shuts out Harvard in back-to-back games
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was looking for the weekend sweep over Harvard on Saturday. Maggie Flaherty was on fire early on in the game for UMD as she scored the matches first two goals. Gabbie Hughes didn’t miss a beat, leading the team with...
WDIO-TV
UMD men come out on top of high scoring affair with No. 14 Western Michigan
Six goals were scored in the first period but it would be the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team who got the final say Friday downing No. 14 Western Michigan 5-4 in Kalamazoo. Kyle Bettens and Cole Spicer each netted their first collegiate goals in the first...
WDIO-TV
CSS woman’s hockey picks up first win over Saint Benedict
The College of St. Scholastica women’s hockey team is still searching for their first win of the season as they opened up a two-day home series with Saint Benedict. Saint Benedict sophomore Aurora Opsahl, a Proctor/Hermantown Mirage alum scored 30 seconds into the game. The Saints got on the...
WDIO-TV
Real Ranger: Kari Kilen is hiking and helping
She’s now considered the ambassador for the trails at the Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm. But it wasn’t always so. “I never considered myself a hiker. I wasn’t a huge outdoorsy person. I was a gym rat,” Kari Kilen told us. When Redhead opened up...
WDIO-TV
City of Duluth hosts meetings for 2023 project on First Avenue East
The city of Duluth held two public meetings on Thursday to discuss the city’s upcoming reconstruction project of 1st Avenue East between Superior Street and 3rd Street. The meetings were intended to gain feedback from the public as to what city residents would like to see and what new changes can be made to the street.
WDIO-TV
Blue Angels visit ahead of 2023 Duluth Airshow
Put the Duluth Airshow on your calendar! The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will return to headline the July 15-16th. Two members of the team stopped in Duluth on Monday, to work on logistics in advance of all the fun. Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman said he remembers seeing the Blue Angels...
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Lake-effect snowfall ending tonight
Tonight will be cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be mostly in the single digits, but a few areas along the Iron Range will drop to zero. Wind chill values will be subzero throughout the Northland tonight into early Sunday morning. After starting our week with lake-effect snow on the...
WDIO-TV
Tree-lighting in Duluth kicks off holiday season
With the town Christmas tree being lit Friday night and Bentleyville kicking off Saturday, Duluth is getting into the holiday spirit. “People really flock to our community, especially because of Bentleyville. This is what draws the people in, and we see this throughout the holiday season into Christmas,” said Downtown Duluth President Kristi Stokes. “Plus we have so many local businesses that really decked themselves out for the holiday season and we can really showcase what we have in our community.”
WDIO-TV
‘Christmas Tea on the Edna G.’ coming to Two Harbors after Thanksgiving
There’s a fun opportunity for two harbors history buffs coming up after the day after Thanksgiving. Friends of the Edna G. will be hosting their Christmas Tea on the Edna G. event. Where visitors can enjoy tea and refreshments on the tug and then tour. You can enjoy tea...
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 11/21/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
WDIO-TV
Trans Day of Remembrance & Resilience
Trans Day of Remembrance and Resilience, celebrates the love that makes trans families bloom. It venerates the trans love that nurtures and protects trans youth, and honors the trans love that is rooted in the legacies of those who have left the earth. Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) is an annual observance on November 20th that honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. This year in Duluth a vigil and community meal was held.
