Mon Incline won't be open in time for Light Up Night

The reopening of the Monongahela Incline, set for Light Up Night on Saturday has been delayed.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced on Thursday the over 150-year-old funicular’s reopening has been pushed back due to supply chain and material issues.

“We had been hopeful that we would open in time for Light Up Night, but over the last week it became increasingly clear that would not be possible,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “No one is more disappointed in this news than me.”

The incline has been closed since August for upgrades to controls and electrical systems along with a refurbishments to the upper and lower stations.

Also, new color-changing LED track lighting has been added on the track.

“The team has been working around the clock to finish this project, yet there have been aspects that are simply out of our control, including the global supply chain and material delivery issues that have plagued so many capital projects throughout the country,” Kelleman said. “The Mon Incline is an iconic piece of Pittsburgh history, but it’s also a historic transit vehicle that requires regular maintenance and upgrades. Completing this project is vital to its future operation.”

PRT will use additional busses to shuttle people from the upper station to the lower station on Light Up Night.

The incline is still expected to reopen before the end of the year.