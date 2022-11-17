ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

Documentary underway on FTX collapse; Oscar nominee directing for award-winning production company

By Brie Stimson FOXBusiness
Fox Business
Fox Business
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Disney Ruthlessly Dumps Bob Chapek as CEO, Brings Back Bob Iger

It would appear that former chief executive Bob Iger has won the Disney War. In a surprise Sunday night twist, the Walt Disney Co. said Iger had been re-appointed to CEO, “effective immediately.” The move dethrones Iger’s successor, Bob Chapek, who was named to the top job in February 2020, and just inked a new multi-year contract in June. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” said board chairman Susan Arnold in a statement. In an email to...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
968
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy