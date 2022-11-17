Documentary underway on FTX collapse; Oscar nominee directing for award-winning production company

Read full article on original website
Related
CEO accused of instigating FTX collapse details Sam Bankman-Fried's ‘lies’ and ‘straw that broke camel's back’
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao discusses the latest news from the historic collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX and its impact on his company.
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried penthouse sale listing was a fake: report
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's palatial $40 million Bahamas penthouse was listed for sale, but the listing was fake, according to a report.
New FTX CEO highlights 'pervasive failures' in court filing
Troubled cryptocurrency firm FTX updated its bankruptcy filing in Delaware, and it's chock-full of new insights into chaotic business practices under former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon announce plans to start new production company, Artists Equity
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon announced their new production company, Artists Equity, where Affleck is the chief executive and Damon is the chief creative officer.
Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.
COVID-19 scammers who fled to Montenegro while awaiting sentencing extradited back to US: Report
Two people convicted of stealing $18 million from COVID-19 relief funds were reportedly extradited back to the U.S. from Montenegro on Thursday.
Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger announces plans for sweeping overhaul
Wall Street applauded Walt Disney Co.'s stunning move to replace CEO Bob Chapek five months after his contract was extended.
Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to over 11 years in prison
A federal judge sentenced disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to more than eleven years in prison for defrauding investors.
Disney Ruthlessly Dumps Bob Chapek as CEO, Brings Back Bob Iger
It would appear that former chief executive Bob Iger has won the Disney War. In a surprise Sunday night twist, the Walt Disney Co. said Iger had been re-appointed to CEO, “effective immediately.” The move dethrones Iger’s successor, Bob Chapek, who was named to the top job in February 2020, and just inked a new multi-year contract in June. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” said board chairman Susan Arnold in a statement. In an email to...
Fallen FTX boss spent lavishly in Bahamas while allegedly misusing customer funds
Sam Bankman-Fried spent a massive amount of money in his year in the Bahamas — before his crypto empire collapsed and declared bankruptcy earlier this month.
wegotthiscovered.com
A dystopian flesh-eating nightmare suppresses its urges to become one of Netflix’s biggest hits
Putting a fresh spin on one well-worn genre is difficult enough as it is, so The Girl with All the Gifts should be commended for managing to tell a unique story utilizing elements of no less than four. It sounds unwieldy to call director Colm McCarthy’s movie a post-apocalyptic dystopian...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was also prolific donor to Republicans: 'I have a duty'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sent a significant amount of money to Republican candidates ahead of the midterm election in addition to the millions of dollars he donated to Democrats.
There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
Pennsylvania Tesla bursts into flames, photos show unrecognizable metal husk
A Tesla vehicle burst into flames while driving on a Pennsylvania highway Tuesday morning, requiring firefighters to use 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish it.
FTX files for court relief to pay vendors, begins review of assets
FTX filed Saturday morning for court relief in order to pay claims for its critical vendors. The cryptocurrency exchange is also beginning a review of its assets.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried donated thousands to House committee members who will investigate him
The House Financial Services Committee is aiming to question FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried despite members receiving more than $300,000 in donations from the firm.
US farmer worried Biden's policies put industry in jeopardy
FOX Business' Madison Alworth reports live from a struggling New Jersey grain and vegetable farm to discuss the impact of the Biden administration's policies.
Musk lifts Twitter bans for Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin and Babylon Bee, says 'no' to Alex Jones
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Friday that the platform is reinstating the accounts of Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin and the Babylon Bee, but not the account of Alex Jones.
White House press secretary says 'baseless lawsuits' won't stop student loan handout
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a Friday press conference that "baseless lawsuits" won't stop Biden's student loan handout program.
Butterball CEO dismisses Thanksgiving dinner shifting to chicken: Most will have turkey as 'centerpiece'
Despite turkey prices rising 23% this year, Butterball president and CEO Jay Jandrain argues it'll still be the Thanksgiving "centerpiece," not a chicken substitute.
Fox Business
New York, NY
22K+
Followers
968
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0