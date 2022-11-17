Police need help identifying man in connection to a murder downtown

Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted to questioning in connecting with a murder.

Officials say they want to speak with the unidentified man about a fatal shooting that happened on October 3 downtown near the Cultural District.

The shooting occurred on Maddock Place at Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

The man is believed to frequent the Downtown Pittsburgh area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at 412-323-7161.