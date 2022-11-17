ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Breaking: NFL Announces Official Decision On Bills vs. Browns Game In Buffalo

By Alek Arend
 4 days ago

Bills player celebrates in snow

© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills are the home team this Sunday vs. the Browns, but that doesn't exactly mean they'll be playing at home.

In wake of major snowstorm hitting the Buffalo area to end this week, the NFL is moving the Week 11 game.

The NFL has announce the Bills vs. Browns game is moving from Buffalo to Detroit. The game will be played at Ford Field.

A significant decision, and probably the wise one, as a blizzard heads to Buffalo in the coming days.

"The NFL has moved Sunday's Bills/Browns game to Detroit, source confirms ( @ByTimGraham first). It will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field," said Albert Breer.

It's the right move by the NFL. It ensures both teams stay safe with intense weather coming soon.

However, it's pretty unfortunate fans and players are missing out on a snow game. Those are always fun this time of year.

Bills vs. Browns will be played in Detroit on Sunday.

Comments

Highway Horsepower
4d ago

No Ice Bowl 2.0 anymore. You can't hit the QBs anymore you can't play defense really anymore now they can't play in the snow anymore. The NFL... The Nice Finesse League. I could say something a little more rude but I'll be sort of PC here.

Reply(12)
17
John Lindberg
3d ago

if you've ever lived there a blizzard is nothing to mess with. Sure we would all of loved a snow game, however one should think of safety vs weather.

Reply
8
SassyPants
4d ago

Feel bad for their fans! Especially Brown fans who made travel arrangements for game. Couple years ago was at an away Packer game. The network flex timed us to later Sunday game, had to change airline flights! 🤷‍♀️ 💚🏈💛

Reply
4
 

