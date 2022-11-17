Breaking: NFL Announces Official Decision On Bills vs. Browns Game In Buffalo

Bills player celebrates in snow © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills are the home team this Sunday vs. the Browns, but that doesn't exactly mean they'll be playing at home.

In wake of major snowstorm hitting the Buffalo area to end this week, the NFL is moving the Week 11 game.

The NFL has announce the Bills vs. Browns game is moving from Buffalo to Detroit. The game will be played at Ford Field.

A significant decision, and probably the wise one, as a blizzard heads to Buffalo in the coming days.

"The NFL has moved Sunday's Bills/Browns game to Detroit, source confirms ( @ByTimGraham first). It will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field," said Albert Breer.

It's the right move by the NFL. It ensures both teams stay safe with intense weather coming soon.

However, it's pretty unfortunate fans and players are missing out on a snow game. Those are always fun this time of year.

Bills vs. Browns will be played in Detroit on Sunday.