Whitfield family attends hearing in federal court for unedited bodycam video to be released
INDIANAPOLIS — Thirty-nine-year-old Herman Whitfield III died in April during a struggle with IMPD officers at his home. Whitfield's parents called the police for mental health assistance in the early morning hours of April 25. Over the summer, IMPD released an edited version of the officers' bodycam footage that...
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach sentenced in child molest convictions
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Crawfordsville man was sentenced Monday after being convicted of three counts of child molestation. A judge sentenced Kenneth A. Arnold to 40 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by 10 years of supervised probation. Arnold was convicted in September after being accused of molesting a child at an athletic center in Zionsville between January 2014 and December 2016. The allegations came out in the fall of 2020 after the victim shared the information during counseling.
Flora fire unsolved six years later, family of 4 girls still seeking justice
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind — On Nov. 21, 2016, someone set fire to a home in Flora, killing four young sisters. A couple of months after the deadly fire, investigators confirmed they found accelerants in the home. But six years later, they still haven't found the arsonist. Family members mourning...
What to expect during Tuesday's court hearing about sealed documents in the Delphi murders; Allen asks to be released
DELPHI, Ind. — Tuesday morning, the public may learn new details about the deaths of two Delphi teenagers and why police believe Richard Allen is responsible for their murders. A court hearing will determine whether important documents in the case will remain sealed or will be released for public viewing.
Monday marks 6 years since Flora house fire killed 4 young sisters
FLORA, Ind. — Monday marks six years since a deadly house fire in Flora killed four young sisters. Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerriele McDonald, 7; and Kionnie Welch, 5, died in the fire Nov. 21, 2016. The sisters' mother, Gaylin Rose, and Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Drew...
Off-duty Stinesville Police Department reserve officer arrested after crash in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says an off-duty Stinesville Police Department reserve officer has been arrested after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southport Road and State Road 37. The officer was in a marked patrol vehicle...
Judge grants continuance in trial for suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz
ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County judge granted a continuance in the trial of the man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz in July 2022. Carl Roy Webb Boards II's next court date has been set for Feb. 3, 2023, at which point the judge will set a timeline for future proceedings and a new trial date, according to 13News reporter Rich Nye, who was in the courtroom Friday morning.
Man charged with murder for shooting a person getting in the car he was driving
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents say Anvictor Butler fired fatal shots at Dustin Phipps as he got in the car Butler was driving. It happened Tuesday at the Marathon gas station on the corner of Emerson and Southeastern Avenue. Phipps took the car when Butler was inside the gas station.
Police: Man Who Shot and Killed Carjacker Charged With Murder
INDIANAPOLIS–A man who police say shot another man who was trying to steal his car Thursday morning has been charged with murder. Indianapolis Metro Police say Dustin Phipps tried to steal Anvictor Butler’s Chevy Malibu when he went inside a gas station to pay, and Butler came out, pulled his Glock .357 and shot two rounds into the driver’s side of the car, killing Phipps.
IMPD: 1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was killed and another two were injured in three overnight shootings. Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Bellefontaine Street, near North College Avenue and 22nd Street, for a report of a person shot. Police found a...
Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Nov. 14
The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Nov. 14, according to the BPD daily summary. An 18-year-old female reported being raped by a known male, according to the report. Another 18-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by another known male. The case is still active. BPD Capt....
Man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2021 stabbing death in Henry Co.
A man was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of another person last year in a rural Henry County home.
Deadly Flora Fire: Unsolved 6 Years Later I Special Report
4 young girls died in a house fire in Nov 2016. The fire was ruled an arson and remains unsolved to this day. We look back at our investigation over the past 6 years.
Man killed trying to steal already stolen car: Indianapolis police
INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WXIN) — Murder charges have been filed against an Indianapolis man accused of shooting and killing a would-be car thief at a gas station earlier this week. Police now claim the shooting suspect showed up to the gas station driving a car that was reported stolen back in August. The woman who owned the car confirmed […]
Plea deal: Former Muncie officer admits to beating suspects, writing false reports as coverup
MUNCIE, Ind. — A former Muncie police officer connected to a federal excessive force case is taking a plea deal. Court records filed on Tuesday show Chase Winkle has agreed to plead guilty to a total of 11 counts for using excessive force, writing a false police report and deprivation of rights.
1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death
Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near Murdock Park in October. Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.
Delphi community reacts to Richard Allen in court Tuesday
DELPHI, Ind. — On Tuesday, all eyes will be on the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi. At 9 a.m., Richard Allen, the man accused in the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams, will go before a judge. For those like Dan Gottschalk, it's one step closer to finding...
Family asking for community’s help finding who killed 18-year-old Vyshonn Harrington
INDIANAPOLIS – As Antessha Skinner holds a pillow covered in her nephew’s pictures, other family members behind her hold reward posters. “It’s kind of hard because it’s been a year and we still have nothing,” said Antessha Skinner, the victim’s aunt. Last year on...
