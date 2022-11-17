BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Crawfordsville man was sentenced Monday after being convicted of three counts of child molestation. A judge sentenced Kenneth A. Arnold to 40 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by 10 years of supervised probation. Arnold was convicted in September after being accused of molesting a child at an athletic center in Zionsville between January 2014 and December 2016. The allegations came out in the fall of 2020 after the victim shared the information during counseling.

ZIONSVILLE, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO