Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Former Zionsville gymnastics coach sentenced in child molest convictions

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Crawfordsville man was sentenced Monday after being convicted of three counts of child molestation. A judge sentenced Kenneth A. Arnold to 40 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by 10 years of supervised probation. Arnold was convicted in September after being accused of molesting a child at an athletic center in Zionsville between January 2014 and December 2016. The allegations came out in the fall of 2020 after the victim shared the information during counseling.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Monday marks 6 years since Flora house fire killed 4 young sisters

FLORA, Ind. — Monday marks six years since a deadly house fire in Flora killed four young sisters. Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerriele McDonald, 7; and Kionnie Welch, 5, died in the fire Nov. 21, 2016. The sisters' mother, Gaylin Rose, and Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Drew...
FLORA, IN
WTHR

Judge grants continuance in trial for suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County judge granted a continuance in the trial of the man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz in July 2022. Carl Roy Webb Boards II's next court date has been set for Feb. 3, 2023, at which point the judge will set a timeline for future proceedings and a new trial date, according to 13News reporter Rich Nye, who was in the courtroom Friday morning.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Man Who Shot and Killed Carjacker Charged With Murder

INDIANAPOLIS–A man who police say shot another man who was trying to steal his car Thursday morning has been charged with murder. Indianapolis Metro Police say Dustin Phipps tried to steal Anvictor Butler’s Chevy Malibu when he went inside a gas station to pay, and Butler came out, pulled his Glock .357 and shot two rounds into the driver’s side of the car, killing Phipps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was killed and another two were injured in three overnight shootings. Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Bellefontaine Street, near North College Avenue and 22nd Street, for a report of a person shot. Police found a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Nov. 14

The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Nov. 14, according to the BPD daily summary. An 18-year-old female reported being raped by a known male, according to the report. Another 18-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by another known male. The case is still active. BPD Capt....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death

Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near Murdock Park in October. Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Delphi community reacts to Richard Allen in court Tuesday

DELPHI, Ind. — On Tuesday, all eyes will be on the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi. At 9 a.m., Richard Allen, the man accused in the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams, will go before a judge. For those like Dan Gottschalk, it's one step closer to finding...
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

