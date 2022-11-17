Read full article on original website
Record store in Dallas' Oak Cliff to spin off hip new restaurant-lounge
There's a hip new lounge bar restaurant opening in Dallas' Bishop Arts: Called Ladylove, it's going into the favorably located space previously occupied by Dallas Grilled Cheese Co., and is forecast to open in early 2023. Ladylove, whose subhead is "Lounge & Sound," is from David Grover and Kate Siamro, the same amazing team who own Spinster Records, the vinyl record store in Bishop Arts. Siamro says this fulfills a dream they've nurtured for a few years. "David and I have been talking about having a lounge but it really came to fruition a few months ago," she says. "It'll be a restaurant...
Dallas pop-up Picadera dishes Dominican street food at its patio parties
A pop-up restaurant is bringing something truly unique to Dallas: Dominican street food by way of New York. Called Picadera, it's a one-man show specializing in Latin street food from owner Michael Tavarez, a New Yorker whose parents were from Dominican Republic, who grew up eating Dominican food every day.Once or twice a week, sometimes more, Tavarez sets up camp at buzzy spots around town, creating a space where he can give Dominican people a taste of home.He launched Picadera after moving to Dallas, when he discovered he could not find a single Dominican restaurant in town."I'm not a chef,...
5 smash restaurant openings top this week's most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. Need Thanksgiving dining options? Find those here.1. 5 smash openings make this an unprecedented week in Dallas restaurants. This week has been an especially active one on the Dallas restaurant scene, with five major openings all coming at the same time. They include high-flying restaurants from big names in Dallas, a high-profile California import, a vegan restaurant, and a popular local pub that's opening...
Which buses and trains will be running in Dallas on Thanksgiving holiday
For those on the move during Thanksgiving, local transit authorities have issued some updates on their holiday schedules, including Dallas Area Rapid Transit in Dallas and Trinity Metro in Fort Worth.Dallas first:Dallas Area Rapid TransitDART buses, light rail trains, and Dallas streetcar services will operate on a weekend schedule on Thursday November 24, and Friday November 25.However, if you're headed to Fort Worth, call Uber: The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will not operate on Thanksgiving Day. On Friday November 25, it'll operate on Saturday service hours.DART and TRE holiday changes will continue until regular scheduled transit service resumes on Saturday,...
New Uptown Dallas movie theater sets opening date in time for the holidays
A little over a year after it was first announced, Violet Crown Cinema will open its first Dallas theater in West Village in early December. The theater is located in the former Magnolia Theater, which closed when the pandemic hit in March 2020 and never reopened. However, it is being headed by Bill Banowsky, who started both Magnolia Pictures and the Magnolia Theater.The space has been completely renovated by Violet Crown, featuring digital cinema projection, state-of-the-art sound, and luxury reclining seating in all five auditoriums.In addition to offering traditional cinema concessions, Violet Crown will also have a kitchen serving made-to-order...
M Streets: An enchanting mix of timeless, trendy, and friendly
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Residential real estate professional Stefany Nau has lived near the M Streets for almost 20 years. She was introduced to the area by her then-boyfriend (who is now her husband). After four weeks of dating, she was sold: “Yes, I fell in love with him — and the neighborhood!”So it’s no...
Bluffview: A bucolic hideaway that offers convenience with its beauty
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Named for the rocky bluff overlooking Bachman Creek, Bluffview is known for its heavily treed, hilly topography and mix of architecture styles. Bluffview is bounded by Northwest Highway to the north, Inwood Road to the east, Lovers Lane to the south, and Midway Road to...
EV company Lucid opens studio in Plano even despite Texas' idiotic laws
A new electric car company has come to DFW: Lucid Group, a California startup known for its sleek sedans, opened its first Studio location in the state of Texas in Plano, at Legacy West.According to a release, it's the 29th Lucid Studio and service center location in North America and the 32nd in the world, including a recent opening in Geneva.Lucid describes its mission as to encourage the adoption of sustainable energy by making the most captivating luxury electric vehicles. The company was initially founded in 2007 as a battery maker but segued into EVs in 2018 when former Tesla...
French Streets: A touch of Versailles deep in the heart of Texas
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---One drive through the French Streets, and you’ll immediately understand why this prestigious Highland Park neighborhood is so beloved.“It’s just objectively beautiful, with endless oak trees, azaleas galore, and beautiful homes in all shapes and sizes — and, of course, the incredibly manicured landscapes that evoke the symmetry and elegance of...
Holiday gifting is in the bag at Dallas' Inwood Village
No matter how much you love a retail therapy session, holiday shopping doesn’t always have quite the same mood-boosting effect. But it’s time for that to change.Give yourself the gift of stress-free shopping at Inwood Village, where you can make your list and check it twice — but only shop once.Bring on the season’s cheer with this guide that’s stocked with goods for anyone on that list.For the guys in your lifeFather, brother, friend, partner… there is not one among them for whom J. Hilburn would not be a good fit — literally.The custom and ready-to-wear men’s apparel company has...
Historic East Dallas: An eclectic, storied neighborhood with a friendly rhythm
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Real estate professional Bess Dickson’s greatest passion is helping her clients find the right space “to add beautiful chapters to their story.” Perhaps that’s why she has always been so drawn to Historic East Dallas, as the homes in this neighborhood really do have many tales to tell. “It’s a magnificent collection...
Midway Hollow: A blend of home styles with a strong sense of community
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Looking for a mix of more established homes and new-builds? You'll find it in Midway Hollow, just north of Dallas Love Field Airport and west of Preston Hollow. Real estate agent Jennifer Shindler has lived there for five years, enticed by its central location and...
East Dallas: An established, walkable neighborhood with friendly neighbors
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- East Dallas has long felt like home for Brooke Vawter. The real estate agent, interior designer, and mom of young twins, Judd and Bowen, first moved to the M Streets in 2004 before settling in Lakewood almost three years ago. "I was born and raised...
New York-style pizzeria with square pies to open in downtown Dallas
There's a new pizzeria opening in downtown Dallas: Called Pizza Leila, it's a former ghost kitchen making the leap to its own real-deal location at 2111 Flora St. #120, on the retail floor of the Atelier Luxury Apartments.According to a release, it'll open in January 2023, offering dine-in, takeout, and delivery 7 days a week.Pizza Leila is part of NL Group, the hospitality group from Tim McEneny, and previously operated out of the kitchen of its sibling Sloane’s Corner, the cosmopolitan restaurant at 2001 Ross Ave. where award-winning chef Ji Kang presides.Now it shall have its own kitchen from which...
These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
In this, the weekend before Thanksgiving, the holidays are in full effect in and around Dallas, with multiple seasonal events taking place. Other choices include showcases for violinists of different ilks, a popular food writer, a famous comedian, a local dance production, two national concert tours, and a symphonic celebration of Broadway. Photo by Vladimir KevorkovImmersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle opens at Lighthouse Dallas on November 19. Photo by Matt HolyoakDMA Arts & Letters Live: An Evening with Nigella Lawson will be at Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts on...
Grandscape in The Colony scores 2nd-ever location of immersive entertainment venue
Cosm, which touts itself as a global leader in experiential media and immersive technology, will build its second-ever public entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony.According to a November 16 press release, the venue "will bring entertainment to life through its state-of-the-art technology, seamlessly bridging the gap between virtual and physical realities."In the announcement on their site about the first venue in Los Angeles, the company says that they use domed and compound curved LED technology so guests can experience immersive content across a variety of programming categories, including live sports and entertainment, experiential events, immersive art, music, and more.What...
Vaquero: Westlake's luxurious, gated, private community and golf club
There are so many great places to live in North Texas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- "We have been working in the neighborhood for the past 10 years," says real estate agent JL Forke, "and Vaquero is one of the most unique communities in all of Texas." A gated neighborhood in Westlake that's close to Southlake Town Square and DFW...
Where to shop in Dallas right now: 11 must-hit stores for November
While you may or may not be one to put out your Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving, it is probably smart to start looking at potential holiday presents before Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. This month's roundup of new and favorite shops is filled with festive spirit (and gift ideas). Oh and if you’re a dude, Dallas’ shopping scene is definitely showing up for you this month.Anine BingThis Los Angeles-based fashion house is now open at NorthPark Center on level one just outside of Nordstrom. Inspired by Scandinavian simplicity and American energy, the brand focuses on everyday wardrobe essentials and...
New restaurant in downtown Dallas from chef Nick B. worships the prime rib
One of Dallas' most popular chefs has a new restaurant: Called Brass Ram, it's a restaurant from chef Nick Badovinus, dedicated to prime rib, now open in the East Quarter, the development from Todd Interests on the eastern edge of downtown Dallas.The restaurant is on the second floor of the distinctive triangular former Magnolia Oil building at 2130 Commerce St., where Badovinus also has another restaurant National Anthem, that opened in late 2021.A release calls Brass Ram his "homage to classic mid-century prime rib joints" -- Ruth's Chris, one presumes -- with a throwback menu that features salt- and pepper-cured...
Highland Park West: A prime location with a cozy small-town feel
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- If you ask Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty agent Penny Cook what she likes most about Highland Park West, she'll probably have a difficult time choosing. "HP West is conveniently located close to the Tollway and Love Field, plus lots of shops and restaurants. The...
