ROUND ROCK, Texas — Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is set to return to the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade this year with their "Colossal Wave of Wonder" float. “The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a time-honored tradition that brings families together,” said Todd Nelson, CEO, and founder of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “At Kalahari, we pride ourselves in creating moments for families to make more memories, and we know our awe-inspiring float does just that.”

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO