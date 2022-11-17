Read full article on original website
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Miguel St. Michael!
Featuring a colorful plethora of Latin, pop, and rock rhythms with a 90s twist, our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday guest, Miguel St. Michael, explores queer love, dating, & spirituality in his debut solo album "Entre Luces." Today we get to see and hear the debut single from that album, “No Soy Lorenzo,” which narrates the thrill and frustration of dating apps, and one major mishap along the way.
Kalahari Resorts returns to 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade with "colossal wave" float
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is set to return to the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade this year with their "Colossal Wave of Wonder" float. “The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a time-honored tradition that brings families together,” said Todd Nelson, CEO, and founder of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “At Kalahari, we pride ourselves in creating moments for families to make more memories, and we know our awe-inspiring float does just that.”
H-E-B and local food banks try to meet demand this holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas — As people prepare for the holidays, local food banks are stepping in to help families put food on the table. With prices still high at grocery stores, local food banks, like the Central Texas Food Bank, say there is still a need. “This is a tough...
AUS prepares passengers ahead of busy Thanksgiving season
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Bergstrom International Airport is on the heels of a record-breaking October and it’s only expecting to get busier with the busy holiday season ahead. That’s why it’s offering a new service called SkySquad to help its passengers out a bit while traveling through...
A sneak-peek of Kalahari Resorts' epic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade float!
High-flying balloons, themed floats, and marching bands can only mean one thing, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! Every year this iconic tradition also ushers in the official start of the holiday season, and Kalahari Resorts is set to make a big splash in this year’s iconic lineup. Lifestyle and entertainment expert, Summer Jackson, is here with the inside scoop!
Austin ISD shows community Performing Arts Center
AUSTIN, Texas — For the first time, AISD provided a tour of their Performing Arts Center to celebrate artists in Austin. Throughout this weekend, from noon to 6, the department showed students and staff artwork from all over the district. Austin ISD participated to help the artists put their...
Texas has nation's fastest job growth for 12th straight month
AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people on the job in Texas continues to grow over the 12 months. The Texas Workforce Commission said jobs in the state are growing at the fastest rate in the nation. The Austin metro area is also seeing a boost in jobs. Texas'...
A new partnership is helping families keep food on the table
AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and many people have already started buying the ingredients needed to prepare a delicious meal. However, some people don’t know where they’ll eat this Thursday and beyond. A new initiative is helping connect families to federal programs to ease the burden.
25 local youth leaders selected for Austin Youth Climate Equity Council
AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty-five local teenagers have been selected to be part of Austin's Youth Climate Equity Council. For the rest of the 2022-2023 academic school year, the students, ages 14-18, will work on solutions with local leaders to promote sustainable ways of living in Austin, including the city's Climate Equity Plan, adopted by the City Council in September 2021.
Austin Police detectives ask for help solving homicide near Barton Springs Pool
Austin police are asking for help solving a homicide that took place in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool on August 25th, 2022. The victim is 27-year-old Camnik Eugene Campbell, and his death mark’s the city’s 52nd homicide of the year. Camnik’s family stood beside the lead...
Liberty Hill resident wins $1M Powerball prize
A Williamson County resident just got a big boost to their bank account. Texas Lottery says a person in Liberty Hill has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at a Cedar Park QuikTrip, located at 1911 N. Bell Blvd. ALSO | H-E-B and local food...
One person seriously injured in N Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday afternoon, a man was seriously injured in a shooting in north Austin. ALSO | Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large. The Austin Police Department said they answered the call reporting the shooting at 1:02 p.m. Then officers arrived at 9010 Galewood Dr....
Round Rock PD identifies parties involved in weekend officer-involved shooting
On Monday, Round Rock Police released new information from an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead. The shooting happened early Sunday in east Round Rock. Police tell us it started off as a domestic violence call which they thought had been resolved quietly with everyone safe, but then a shot rang out.
APD: Man fatally injured after being thrown out of vehicle in North Austin
Police say a man who was thrown out of a vehicle earlier this month in North Austin died a week later from his injuries. The Austin Police Department says on Sunday, Nov. 6, officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery located in the 10400 block of Metric Boulevard, just north of Rutland Drive.
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Round Rock early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Round Rock Police Department said officers responded at around 12:15 a.m. to a report of domestic violence at a house in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive and Gattis School Road. The caller reported it was physical and that a 1-year-old baby was inside the house.
Missing non-verbal 5-year-old boy from Cedar Park found safe
The Cedar Park Police Department said 5-year-old Rain has been found safe. The Cedar Park Police Department is searching for a non-verbal 5-year-old boy named Rain who went missing from his home Sunday evening. Police said he walked out of his house near West Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway. He...
Early voting starts Dec. 1 in Austin mayoral, council runoffs
Early voting for the City of Austin’s runoff elections starts December 1. Monday Austin City Council officially canvassed and accepted the November 2022 election results and called for election day on December 13. Austin voters still need to decide on mayor and three council seats:. Celia Israel. Kirk Watson.
Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large
A man was critically injured in a shooting in northeast Austin Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 1512 Arial Dr. just before 1 p.m. ALSO | APD chief cites "high hiring standards" for smaller graduating class of new officers. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the...
Arson suspect in custody after SWAT call to SE Austin apartments
AUSTIN, Texas — A known arson suspect was taken into custody following a SWAT call to a southeast Austin apartment complex Friday night, the Austin Police Department said. The Austin Fire Department went to The Oaks at Ben White Apartments located at 6936 East Ben White Boulevard to serve a felony warrant at around 4:15 p.m. and asked the police department to assist in apprehending the suspect.
