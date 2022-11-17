ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

New federal legislation would replace SNAP benefits for fraud victims

By Mallory Sofastaii
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5iXU_0jEok86h00

There may soon be relief for victims whose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as food stamps, are stolen by thieves.

WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii has reported extensively on this issue.

RELATED: Robbed of assistance: Victims of benefit fraud desperate for help as theft soars

Thieves are swiping SNAP and cash assistance before cardholders have a chance to withdraw their money. When victims report this theft to the Maryland Department of Human Services, they're told their benefits will not be replaced.

So far this year, Maryland families have reported losing more than $1 million in SNAP and cash assistance benefits to thieves. In 2021, reported losses were around $92,000.

Maryland Congressman C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger took notice of Sofastaii's reporting and introduced a bill on Wednesday that would require the federal government to replace SNAP benefits stolen by identity theft or skimming practices.

"We looked into it because of you," Congressman Ruppersberger told Sofastaii in an exclusive interview. "The media helped us out and you raise a good issue. And what’s unique about it is, number one, it’s not going to cost us any money because we’re going to put enough money in for each state, extra money that can be used to help people. Secondly, just the last week or so, we’ve received two calls from my constituents that have said they went to their accounts and the money was gone. They tried to go to the state, other areas, they said, look, you have to go to the feds. Well, we got it, we researched it and we thought we found a way to very quickly put in a bill.”

H.R. 9319, or the SNAP Theft Protection Act of 2022, amends the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008. Current law states that federal funds cannot be used to reimburse SNAP benefits in the event of theft, however, states could choose to replace these benefits with local funds. Right now, only California and D.C. are replacing these benefits for theft victims.

While the bill does not include replacement of Temporary Cash Assistance benefits, Ruppersberger's staff said they're exploring other legislation to assist these victims.

The legislation is not retroactive, however, the Maryland General Assembly is currently exploring options to assist fraud victims.

Congressman Ruppersberger said he's hopeful the legislation will be approved by the House of Representatives before the end of the year.

The SNAP Theft Protection Act also directs the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to establish criteria for state agencies to determine if SNAP benefits were stolen, and if so, how the theft occurred. It also requires the Secretary to periodically evaluate the accessibility and security of EBT cards and provide a yearly report to Congress with the amount of SNAP benefits reissued.

Comments / 1

Related
R.A. Heim

A $400 payment is likely coming to you from the state

Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Alabama, you know how much prices have gone up recently due to inflation. But here's some good news that will encourage you: there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment coming your way.
ALABAMA STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member

Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
INDIANA STATE
WPTV

20 States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks To Eligible Residents

Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in September, inflation also remained near a 40-year high. As a result, many families are living paycheck to paycheck. While the IRS has made adjustments that could mean lower tax rates for many next year, the federal government has no plans to send out more stimulus checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ValueWalk

These Are The States Sending Relief Payments In November

Despite the drop in the unemployment rate, inflation has remained close to a 40-year high. However, with no immediate inflation relief from the federal government, many states are sending or will send inflation relief payments to residents this month. Detailed below are the states sending relief payments in November. Invest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days

Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be dispersed on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
Hays Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
The US Sun

Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Families can get direct payments up to $3,600 after IRS mistake – see if you are eligible

FAMILIES can grab payments of up to $3,600 from the increased Child Tax Credit in 2021 until November 17 due to an IRS mistake. A recent report from The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration revealed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) failed to send the advance child tax credits to 4.1million households, worth a total of $3.7billion.
COLORADO STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy