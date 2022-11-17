Read full article on original website
’90 Day Fiance’ Babies: See Which Reality Star Couples Gave Birth
Baby boom! These 90 Day Fiancé stars have welcomed adorable babies together, and their little ones are too cute. Paola and Russ Mayfield, who appeared on the first season of the reality show, told Us Weekly exclusively that they were expecting in July 2018. “This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can’t believe we are […]
What Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tiffany Franco’s Job? Find Out How She Makes a Living
When 90 Day Fiancé star Tiffany Franco joined season 3 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life, it seemed like her marriage with estranged husband, Ronald Smith, was over. However, it seems they may be headed toward reconciliation as Tiffany brought their daughter, Carley, on a trip to visit her dad in his native of South Africa on the November 21 episode. But how can Tiffany afford to pay for expensive trips overseas? Keep scrolling to find out Tiffany’s job and how she earns a living.
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals If She Speaks To The Pop Star After Conservatorship Drama: 'I Write All The Time'
Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...
An Unlikely Pair! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Whirlwind Relationship Timeline
An unexpected couple! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio sparked romance rumors in August 2022, and have been keeping things under the radar ever since. Once possible relationship rumors between the Inception actor and model started swirling, multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style that they were more than friends. “Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer,” an insider told In Touch at the time, noting that things started heating up after Leo split from Camila Morrone.
