Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Coast Guard: 22 rescued from ‘overloaded’ boat amid rough seas off Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities rescued 22 people from an “overloaded” boat in rough seas off the Florida Keys Monday morning, according to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard. According to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan reported the boat to officials at around 5 a.m....
Click10.com
Coast Guard: 5 migrants dead, several missing after homemade boat capsized near Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – At least five migrants have died after a homemade vessel capsized in waters near the Florida Keys. There were 19 people aboard the boat at the time, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Only nine people were rescued, with five of the migrants remaining unaccounted...
Click10.com
Local experts warn of health risks ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
MIAMI – Respiratory illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID are spiking across the United States ahead of this week’s Thanksgiving holiday. And while the numbers are not as high in South Florida, doctors still say there’s been an increase. “Thankfully we haven’t seen as much of...
Click10.com
Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner
ATLANTA – A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia's recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger's victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during...
Comments / 0