FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTUL
Weekend Forecast: Sunny, warming up
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sunshine returns and temperatures begin to rebound after a cold Friday, which was also the coldest day since last winter. Expect northwest winds around 10 mph for Saturday and south winds around 10 mph for Sunday. Highs today should reach the middle 40s and highs...
KTUL
Car crashes into south Tulsa Ida Red store, one employee injured
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to a Facebook post by Ida Red, a car crashed into their south Tulsa location near 91st and Yale. They announced that one team member had to be taken to the hospital, but that her injuries appear to be minor. Ida Red says the...
KTUL
Santa arrives by fire truck at Woodland Hills mall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Santa made a grand entrance by arriving at Woodland Hills Mall on a fire truck. Guests gathered to welcome Mr. Claus as he entered in the Tulsa Fire Department truck. Union Youth Spirit, Union Andersen Elementary Choir, Union High School Band Drumline, Akdar Shrine...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
KTUL
Tulsa woman dies after crash in Wagoner County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old Tulsa woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East 700 Road just east of 334th Court near Wagoner. Tonya Delozier was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa hospital....
KTUL
Crews work to put out south Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Fire Department is working to put out a fire at a south Tulsa home. A call came in around noon today concerning a house fire near South Yale Avenue and East 111th Street. The fire started at the top of the house, according to...
publicradiotulsa.org
Highway headaches north of Owasso
The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
‘He lit up a room,’ Oklahoma family mourns son among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
Sabrina Aston, the mother of 28-year-old Daniel Aston, says he was killed in the shooting at Club Q that killed five and injured 25 others.
KTUL
SCHEELS set to open Tulsa location in 2024
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — SCHEELS has announced it will be arriving in Tulsa in the fall of 2024. This employee-owned store is planned for the Woodland Hills Mall after a full demolition and expansion of the current space. The store will feature 24,000 square feet of premium retail adventures...
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash
JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
news9.com
Made In Oklahoma: Chocolate Fudge Swirled Iced Coffee
David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a chocolate fudge swirled iced coffee. For the recipe, click here.
KTUL
Colorado Springs mass shooting victim moved to Colorado from Oklahoma, ABC News reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of the five victims in the Colorado Springs mass shooting Saturday night was from Oklahoma, according to ABC News. Five people were killed and 25 were injured after a gunman began shooting inside Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night, ABC News reported. Daniel...
KTUL
Tulsa Transit debuts new technology for visually impaired passengers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Transit has launched a new service that is designed for passengers with visual impairments. With its partnership with Aira, an online service that provides live, real-time assistance to those with visual impairments, Tulsa Transit is now part of the Aira promo and designated facilities within the Aira online application for users.
KTUL
Investigation into Jenks wreck, house fire expected to take longer than usual
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Charred wood and melted insulation sit by the massive hole created by the truck. The scene from that overnight fire was a shock to those who live nearby. “I really have no words it’s something you never think you’d see in your lifetime and it...
Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15
I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
KOKI FOX 23
John 3:16 Mission making final pushes for Thanksgiving food drive
TULSA, Okla. — The John 3:16 Mission made an 11th hour push for Thanksgiving food items at several Walmart locations around Tulsa for their Thanksgiving food drive. The John 3:16 Mission hopes to give away 5,000 turkey dinners to needy families. “Food insecurity is a problem that a lot...
Oklahoma Man Among 5 Killed In Colorado Nightclub Shooting
Police are searching for a motive after a 22-year-old man opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Saturday night killing 5 and injuring another 25. Now friends and family are remembering the five people who were killed, including a man from Green Country, Daniel Aston. The victim from Oklahoma,...
Tulsa organizations providing holiday meals to those in need
TULSA, Okla. — Several organizations in and around Tulsa are providing turkeys and trimmings for families who are finding it hard to make ends meet with inflation and high gas prices and therefore, cannot afford the extra burden of preparing a holiday meal. On Friday, the staff at Monte...
Watch Midwest Donkey Named Leo Knock on the Door for Attention
Knock, knock. Who's there? It's Leo a Midwestern donkey who keeps knocking on his owner's door when he feels that he's not getting enough attention. This fun video was just shared out of Mounds, Oklahoma. It features a mini-donkey named Leo. His owner explained what happened in their video share:
KTUL
29-year-old California man dead after crash in Cherokee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 29-year-old man from San Bernardino, California died after a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Friday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-62 near County Road E750 just east of Tahlequah. Angel Vasquez of California was pronounced dead at the scene.
