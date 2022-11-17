ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Weekend Forecast: Sunny, warming up

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sunshine returns and temperatures begin to rebound after a cold Friday, which was also the coldest day since last winter. Expect northwest winds around 10 mph for Saturday and south winds around 10 mph for Sunday. Highs today should reach the middle 40s and highs...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Car crashes into south Tulsa Ida Red store, one employee injured

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to a Facebook post by Ida Red, a car crashed into their south Tulsa location near 91st and Yale. They announced that one team member had to be taken to the hospital, but that her injuries appear to be minor. Ida Red says the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Santa arrives by fire truck at Woodland Hills mall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Santa made a grand entrance by arriving at Woodland Hills Mall on a fire truck. Guests gathered to welcome Mr. Claus as he entered in the Tulsa Fire Department truck. Union Youth Spirit, Union Andersen Elementary Choir, Union High School Band Drumline, Akdar Shrine...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa woman dies after crash in Wagoner County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old Tulsa woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East 700 Road just east of 334th Court near Wagoner. Tonya Delozier was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa hospital....
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Crews work to put out south Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Fire Department is working to put out a fire at a south Tulsa home. A call came in around noon today concerning a house fire near South Yale Avenue and East 111th Street. The fire started at the top of the house, according to...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Highway headaches north of Owasso

The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

SCHEELS set to open Tulsa location in 2024

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — SCHEELS has announced it will be arriving in Tulsa in the fall of 2024. This employee-owned store is planned for the Woodland Hills Mall after a full demolition and expansion of the current space. The store will feature 24,000 square feet of premium retail adventures...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Transit debuts new technology for visually impaired passengers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Transit has launched a new service that is designed for passengers with visual impairments. With its partnership with Aira, an online service that provides live, real-time assistance to those with visual impairments, Tulsa Transit is now part of the Aira promo and designated facilities within the Aira online application for users.
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15

I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

John 3:16 Mission making final pushes for Thanksgiving food drive

TULSA, Okla. — The John 3:16 Mission made an 11th hour push for Thanksgiving food items at several Walmart locations around Tulsa for their Thanksgiving food drive. The John 3:16 Mission hopes to give away 5,000 turkey dinners to needy families. “Food insecurity is a problem that a lot...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa organizations providing holiday meals to those in need

TULSA, Okla. — Several organizations in and around Tulsa are providing turkeys and trimmings for families who are finding it hard to make ends meet with inflation and high gas prices and therefore, cannot afford the extra burden of preparing a holiday meal. On Friday, the staff at Monte...
TULSA, OK
97ZOK

Watch Midwest Donkey Named Leo Knock on the Door for Attention

Knock, knock. Who's there? It's Leo a Midwestern donkey who keeps knocking on his owner's door when he feels that he's not getting enough attention. This fun video was just shared out of Mounds, Oklahoma. It features a mini-donkey named Leo. His owner explained what happened in their video share:
MOUNDS, OK
KTUL

29-year-old California man dead after crash in Cherokee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 29-year-old man from San Bernardino, California died after a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Friday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-62 near County Road E750 just east of Tahlequah. Angel Vasquez of California was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK

