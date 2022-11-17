ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Philadelphia

Justin Fields Suffers Left Shoulder Injury in Bears' Loss Vs. Falcons

ATLANTA -- Things went from bad to worse Sunday in Atlanta for the Bears as quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fields suffered the injury on the first play of the Bears' final drive. The Bears dialed up...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Philadelphia

Kyrie Irving Returns to Nets in Sunday's Game Against Grizzlies

Kyrie Irving returns to Nets in Sunday’s game against Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kyrie Irving is returning to the Brooklyn Nets’ lineup on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving missed the last eight games under suspension for promoting an antisemitic documentary on social media at the end of the last month.
MEMPHIS, TN
Sun Prairie Star

Recapping Sun Prairie's fall athletic season

With Sun Prairie East and West’s girls basketball teams tipping off their season this week, the winter athletic season has officially kicked off. Before the winter gets rolling, it’s important to take a look back at the success and milestones achieved by the Cardinals and Wolves in the fall. CROSS COUNTRYNumbers were impressively high for both Sun Prairie programs despite the split as new runners saw an opportunity to make a varsity impact. The depth on both rosters resulted in immediate success. ...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

