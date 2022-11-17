Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Flyers Vs. Canadiens: Shootout Heartbreaker in Montreal Extends Losing Streak to 6
Konecny-less Flyers lose 6th straight in shootout heartbreaker vs. Habs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Flyers were seconds away from snapping their losing streak Saturday night. And then Cole Caufield happened. The budding Canadiens star beat Carter Hart with just 1.9 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime....
NBC Philadelphia
Justin Fields Suffers Left Shoulder Injury in Bears' Loss Vs. Falcons
ATLANTA -- Things went from bad to worse Sunday in Atlanta for the Bears as quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fields suffered the injury on the first play of the Bears' final drive. The Bears dialed up...
Notre Dame seeks 5-0 start at home against Bowling Green
Notre Dame will try to wrap its season-opening five-game homestand with a win when they host Bowling Green on Tuesday
NBC Philadelphia
Kyrie Irving Returns to Nets in Sunday's Game Against Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving returns to Nets in Sunday’s game against Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kyrie Irving is returning to the Brooklyn Nets’ lineup on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving missed the last eight games under suspension for promoting an antisemitic documentary on social media at the end of the last month.
Recapping Sun Prairie's fall athletic season
With Sun Prairie East and West’s girls basketball teams tipping off their season this week, the winter athletic season has officially kicked off. Before the winter gets rolling, it’s important to take a look back at the success and milestones achieved by the Cardinals and Wolves in the fall. CROSS COUNTRYNumbers were impressively high for both Sun Prairie programs despite the split as new runners saw an opportunity to make a varsity impact. The depth on both rosters resulted in immediate success. ...
Comments / 0