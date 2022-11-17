Wisconsin Assembly Democrats re-elect Neubauer to lead caucus

MADISON, Wis. — Rep. Greta Neubauer has again been elected to serve as the Democratic Leader in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

Neubauer (D-Racine) was re-elected to the post unanimously Thursday during Assembly Democrats’ leadership elections. She first took the job last December after Rep. Gordon Hintz stepped down from the leadership role.

In a statement, Neubauer thanked her colleagues “for putting their trust in me to continue to lead our caucus.”

“We know that we will face obstacles in the coming year, but we will also have important opportunities,” she said. “We will hold Republicans accountable for their efforts to subvert the will of the people. We will promote a visionary, inclusive policy agenda that shows that government can, and must, be a force for good in Wisconsin. We will continue to work alongside our neighbors who have too often been ignored, and we will do everything we can to advance policy that allows people across Wisconsin to thrive.”

Other Democratic leaders in the Assembly were also re-elected to the positions they held during the 2021-2022 session, including Rep. Kalan Haywood (D-Milwaukee) as assistant minority leader, Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) as caucus chair, Rep. Jill Billings (D-La Crosse) as vice caucus chair, Rep. Kristina Shelton (D-Green Bay) as caucus secretary and Rep. Lee Snodgrass (D-Appleton) as sergeant at arms.

Thursday’s elections came after Senate Democrats voted Tuesday to name Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) the Senate minority leader.

Republican lawmakers in both chambers held their leadership elections last week, picking Sen. Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) to again serve as the upper chamber’s majority leader and Sen. Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield) as the president. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) was elected to his sixth session leading the lower chamber.

