Memphis, TN

Navy/Army Veteran
3d ago

I guess he's not scared anymore! No need to transfer him....he's Happy now!!

WKRN News 2

Fourth suspect in Young Dolph murder case in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Memphis Police on Friday named a fourth suspect in the murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Police say Jermarcus Johnson turned himself in to authorities Friday afternoon, exactly a year and a day after the star was killed in South Memphis. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officer shoots teen suspect in stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car crash involving a Memphis Police officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case, said the person who was shot was a teenager. MPD said they got a call at 10:40 a.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph: Man Charged With Ordering Rapper's Murder Pleads Not Guilty

Memphis, TN - Young Dolph’s murder suspect, Hernandez Govan, appeared before Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis on Thursday (November 17), where he pleaded not guilty to charges, according to the Associated Press. Govan — the fourth suspect charged in the November 2021 shooting death of Dolph — was...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Young Dolph ‘Day of Service’ unfolded amid memories, ongoing investigation

Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder is still very much a raw-nerve memory, which many in his home city and beyond sought to counter with varied acts of kindness last week. Dolph, whose name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was felled by a hail of bullets last November 17 in the Castalia Heights community that loved him as much as he embraced it.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

4th person surrenders in slaying of rapper Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fourth person wanted in the slaying of rapper Young Dolph turned himself in on Friday, Memphis police said. Jermarcus Johnson was wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, police said on the agency’s Facebook page. Police did not provide any additional details about Johnson or his alleged role in the case.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man barricades himself in home after shooting father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MPD responded to a shooting where a man shot his father on Friday afternoon and then barricaded himself inside the home with the victim and a 4-year-old girl. The incident took place around 3 p.m.―Investigators were able to talk the suspect into letting the child out but...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police shoot juvenile driver in reportedly stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot by a Memphis police officer Monday morning while in a car that was reported stolen. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been called in to assist with the investigation. TBI says the incident began when a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Detainee assaulted inside 201 Poplar, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault inside the jail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a detainee was seriously injured in an altercation with his cellmate. According to the SCSO, corrections officers discovered the man after midnight on November 18. Lifesaving procedures were administered by staff […]
MEMPHIS, TN

