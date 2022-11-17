Read full article on original website
Navy/Army Veteran
3d ago
I guess he's not scared anymore! No need to transfer him....he's Happy now!!
Bond set for man accused of conspiracy to commit murder in Young Dolph killing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bond has been set for the fourth man accused in the murder of rapper Young Dolph. Jermarcus Johnson was taken into custody Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). He has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. His bond has been set...
Fourth suspect in Young Dolph murder case in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Memphis Police on Friday named a fourth suspect in the murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Police say Jermarcus Johnson turned himself in to authorities Friday afternoon, exactly a year and a day after the star was killed in South Memphis. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., […]
Memphis officer shoots teen suspect in stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car crash involving a Memphis Police officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case, said the person who was shot was a teenager. MPD said they got a call at 10:40 a.m. […]
Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph: Man Charged With Ordering Rapper's Murder Pleads Not Guilty
Memphis, TN - Young Dolph’s murder suspect, Hernandez Govan, appeared before Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis on Thursday (November 17), where he pleaded not guilty to charges, according to the Associated Press. Govan — the fourth suspect charged in the November 2021 shooting death of Dolph — was...
MPD investigating death of man found unresponsive in front yard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found unresponsive in a front yard. On Nov. 17, officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 3100 block of Faxon Avenue. The man was found lying face down in the front yard, unresponsive. Memphis Fire took...
tri-statedefender.com
Young Dolph ‘Day of Service’ unfolded amid memories, ongoing investigation
Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder is still very much a raw-nerve memory, which many in his home city and beyond sought to counter with varied acts of kindness last week. Dolph, whose name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was felled by a hail of bullets last November 17 in the Castalia Heights community that loved him as much as he embraced it.
4th person surrenders in slaying of rapper Young Dolph
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fourth person wanted in the slaying of rapper Young Dolph turned himself in on Friday, Memphis police said. Jermarcus Johnson was wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, police said on the agency’s Facebook page. Police did not provide any additional details about Johnson or his alleged role in the case.
actionnews5.com
Man barricades himself in home after shooting father
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MPD responded to a shooting where a man shot his father on Friday afternoon and then barricaded himself inside the home with the victim and a 4-year-old girl. The incident took place around 3 p.m.―Investigators were able to talk the suspect into letting the child out but...
Fourth man arrested in connection to Young Dolph murder, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fourth man has been arrested in connection to what police called a conspiracy to murder Memphis rapper and superstar Young Dolph. Memphis Police confirm to FOX13 that Jermarcus Johnson was taken into custody Friday afternoon. Memphis Police posted to Facebook earlier in the day, officially...
Family concerned about woman missing over a week, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are still searching for a woman who has been missing over a week. Jacqulin Vail was last seen Nov. 12 in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue. According to MPD, her family has not heard from her and is concerned for her safety. Vail...
Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming Memphis Walmart
Memphis Police are searching for over 20 shoplifters who stormed a Whitehaven Walmart on Sunday.
actionnews5.com
Police shoot juvenile driver in reportedly stolen vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot by a Memphis police officer Monday morning while in a car that was reported stolen. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been called in to assist with the investigation. TBI says the incident began when a...
Young Dolph murder suspect Hernandez Govan pleads not guilty in 1st court appearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Hernandez Govan, the third person indicted in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, pleaded not guilty in his first appearance in a Memphis courtroom Thursday. Govan’s attorney said his client is “not the shooter, not a killer.” The court date comes one year to the day after Dolph’s slaying at […]
Memphis Police searching for shoplifters - some with guns - who stormed Walmart and took merchandise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for nearly two dozen people they said stormed a Walmart to steal merchandise. MPD investigators said about 9 p.m. Sunday, about 22 suspects – some of them armed – went into the Walmart store in the 5200 block of Elvis Presley, south of Holmes Rd.
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG) — The Haywood County sheriff said an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. […]
Group of 20+ suspects wanted after shoplifting from Whitehaven Walmart, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who stole items from a Walmart in Whitehaven on Nov. 20. A group of around 22 suspects, some armed, walked into the store at 5255 Elvis Presley Blvd. just before 9 p.m. Police said the...
Detainee assaulted inside 201 Poplar, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault inside the jail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a detainee was seriously injured in an altercation with his cellmate. According to the SCSO, corrections officers discovered the man after midnight on November 18. Lifesaving procedures were administered by staff […]
COGIC leader Louise Patterson, widow of former Bishop G.E. Patterson, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louise Patterson, the widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson, has died. Louise Patterson was the President and CEO of Bountiful Blessings Ministries, Inc. People who knew her well tell said she left a permanent mark on the Mid-South. Greater Imani Church Pastor Dr. Bill Adkins...
Inmate seriously injured in altercation with cellmate at Shelby County jail, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate at the Shelby County jail was seriously injured during an altercation with his cellmate, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Corrections staff found the inmate shortly after midnight on Nov. 18. Staff performed lifesaving procedures until Memphis Fire Department paramedics arrived.
