Clayton County, GA

Video shows group of teens brutally attack student with cerebral palsy in Clayton County classroom

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is asking for criminal charges against a group of teens after video shows them tackling and beating up a student with cerebral palsy.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was at North Clayton High School Thursday, where the attack happened inside the gymnasium.

The victim’s mother, who didn’t want to be identified, shared the video with Regan, which shows a group of students jumping on and pummeling her son in a mob-like attack.

“He’s in the bleachers, in between the bleachers,” she said. “Everybody is jumping, kicking. He has cerebral palsy and only uses one arm, so he couldn’t fight back, even if he wanted to.”

The student’s mother said the attack started after other students saw the victim horsing around with a female friend, whom he accidentally scratched. The beat-down lasted several minutes.

The victim’s mother said her son had bruises and cuts on his face.

“His leg was injured so he couldn’t walk,” she said. “I had to carry him out.”

The victim, who is also epileptic, also had a serious seizure likely related to the attack when he got home.

The victim’s mother said the most disturbing part was that there was not a teacher anywhere to be scene.

“I heard a whistle on the video, but not a teacher in sight,” she said. “One of his friends, a girl, was breaking it up.”

She said the principal assured her that action would be taken against the students who attacked her son. She said she has no plans of allowing her son to return to the school after seeing what happened.

“It’s terrible,” she said. “I can’t watch the video anymore.”

Comments / 118

Cristi Pointer Vetra
3d ago

they need to be held accountable and not just the ones inflicting the pain but anyone standing , watching and not taking action to help or get help.

Reply(3)
55
S...
3d ago

im curious was the victim white? if he was charge them with hate crimes, mob violence, attempted murder, abuse of the disabled, and fighting in school(which in some states is a felony).

Reply(19)
41
Hairstyles
3d ago

Ru serious 😳 Where was the teachers and why it had to take this many Ignorant teens to do this. I hope they all go to jail😡. Praying for ur son🙏

Reply(8)
31
