ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Bluff, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

Amison earns first win as Cedar Bluff boys head basketball coach

CEDAR BLUFF – Johnny Amison’s first basketball win as head coach of the Cedar Bluff boys was a memorable one. The home-standing Tigers held off Cleburne County in overtime 59-51. Bucky Leek led Cedar Bluff (1-0) with a game-high 24 points. He was 9-of-10 at the free-throw line and connected on three 3-pointers. Eli McFry earned 13 points. Kade Browning and Caleb Tucker finished with seven and six points respectively.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
weisradio.com

Collinsville sweeps basketball games at Gaylesville

GAYLESVILLE – Collinsville’s Gavin Lang rang for 24 points, including three 3-pointers, in leading the Panthers to a 76-36 boys basketball win at Gaylesville on Friday. Colton Wills added 17 points for Collinsville (2-0). Eli Griggs and Keaton DeBoard both netted 10 points. Shaun Stewart finished with five points.
COLLINSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Hayes helps carry Piedmont back to semifinals

PIEDMONT – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes has had numerous big games throughout his high school football career. Several of those have been in comeback efforts. He had another one of those on Friday night against second-ranked Gordo in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Hayes shook off...
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Ms. Betty S. Rinehart

Betty S. Rinehart passed away peacefully November 18, 2022. Born on December 21, 1935, in Cherokee County, Alabama, Betty’s life was a love story even from the beginning. She was the cherished youngest and 8th child of Grace Preskitt Smith and Charles Richard Smith. Betty Jean met Joe Frank...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Saturday November 19th

Patrick Jones, 43 of Piedmont, charged with driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle without insurance by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Rodney Williams, 49 of Piedmont, charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. James Bostic, 49 of Piedmont, arrested on a bench warrant...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Sheriff Jeff Shaver Announces that ALL Cherokee County School’s Now Have an Assigned SRO

Sheriff Jeff Shaver is pleased to announce that, after years of hard work, and through partnerships, ALL Cherokee County Schools now have assigned SRO’s. Sheriff Shaver said “Lt. Kelley was proud to already start building relationships with faculty and students through conversations in the hallways. While we are happy to have placed an School Resource Officer at CES, we are also proud to continue to help protect our students by having dedicated law enforcement professionals on site across our county.” He added “One specific thing to consider when placing an SRO is carefully selecting quality people, having SROs has been a goal of mine for years, and I do believe we have quality people that care for their schools.”
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Overturned 18-Wheeler on Highway 9

This afternoon at approximately 2:30 PM, an 18-wheeler overturned on Highway 9, north of Cedar Bluff near The Country Store. Highway 9 was initially closed from Highway 68 to Highway 35 near the Lawrence community. Cleanup lasted for over an hour. Highway 9 is now open again.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
weisradio.com

Mobile Home Fire in Cedar Bluff Saturday Morning

Cedar Bluff, Centre and Gaylesville firefighters were dispatched to several reports of a mobile home fire just before 8:00 on Saturday morning (November 19th). The fire was at a location on Alabama Avenue in Cedar Bluff – with that home already being fully engulfed in flames and other structures were also deemed to be in danger including an out building and a vehicle. Fortunately, it appears everyone did manage to exit the home safely.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
weisradio.com

Piedmont Man Charged With Shooting Into A House

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a subject trying to break into a house near the Goshen Community on highway 9 South. It was reported the person trying to break in, shot through the door. No one inside the home was injured during the incident.
PIEDMONT, AL
wrganews.com

Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday

According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
ROCKMART, GA
wbrc.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Calhoun Co. blocks part of U.S. 431

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving several cars in Calhoun County Saturday has blocked the northbound lanes of U.S. 431 near the intersection of Alabama 204. The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
cobbcountycourier.com

Major changes on Macland Road as Macland Circle closes to traffic for three months, section of Macland Road shifts onto newly constructed lanes

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the closure of Macland Circle and daytime lane closures on Macland Road this Saturday. The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as follows:. “Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will close Macland Circle to traffic next week and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Traffic stop leads to chase, shootout with Paulding County deputy; suspect dead, sheriff says

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Paulding County led to a chase and a shootout between a deputy and the suspect, the sheriff's office said. It started just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia. After deputies walked up to the pickup truck, they saw the driver, identified as 36-year-old Billy Wayne Denton of Rockmart, who pulled out a pistol right in front of the deputies.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy