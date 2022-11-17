Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
weisradio.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL SEASON PREVIEW: Communication, rebounding big keys for Lady Warriors
CENTRE – Cherokee County High School senior guard/forward Ella Garmany said she’s tried to block out last year’s girls sub-regional game against Handley. In that game, the Lady Warriors built a 12-point halftime lead, but Handley rallied in the second half for a 71-67 victory to end Cherokee County’s season at 19-8.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County, Spring Garden girls earn season-opening basketball wins in Champions Classic
ALEXANDRIA – The Cherokee County Lady Warriors and Spring Garden Lady Panthers both opened their basketball seasons Saturday in the Champions Thanksgiving Classic at Alexandria. The Lady Warriors held on for a 44-42 victory Ohatchee in Richard Barton’s debut as head coach. The Lady Panthers crushed Ranburne 80-21.
weisradio.com
Amison earns first win as Cedar Bluff boys head basketball coach
CEDAR BLUFF – Johnny Amison’s first basketball win as head coach of the Cedar Bluff boys was a memorable one. The home-standing Tigers held off Cleburne County in overtime 59-51. Bucky Leek led Cedar Bluff (1-0) with a game-high 24 points. He was 9-of-10 at the free-throw line and connected on three 3-pointers. Eli McFry earned 13 points. Kade Browning and Caleb Tucker finished with seven and six points respectively.
weisradio.com
Collinsville sweeps basketball games at Gaylesville
GAYLESVILLE – Collinsville’s Gavin Lang rang for 24 points, including three 3-pointers, in leading the Panthers to a 76-36 boys basketball win at Gaylesville on Friday. Colton Wills added 17 points for Collinsville (2-0). Eli Griggs and Keaton DeBoard both netted 10 points. Shaun Stewart finished with five points.
weisradio.com
Hayes helps carry Piedmont back to semifinals
PIEDMONT – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes has had numerous big games throughout his high school football career. Several of those have been in comeback efforts. He had another one of those on Friday night against second-ranked Gordo in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Hayes shook off...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County High cheerleading duo represent school at Disney World event
ORLANDO, Fla. – Cherokee County High School Cheer Coaches Amber May and Jamie Rowland are proud to announce that two cheerleaders represented the school at the 2022 Varsity Spirit Spectacular on Nov. 19 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Breanna Pierce and Marissa Pope were selected as All-American...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta vs Carrollton – Call of the Week
The High 5 Sports Call of the Week gets a little help from the folks at Gradick Sports, who do a great job covering football in West Georgia. The matchup is Marietta vs Carrollton.
fox5atlanta.com
Cartersville vs Cambridge – Game of the Week
It is a battle of two top five teams. Cartersville and Cambridge both want to go all the way, but only one can walk away from this matchup in this week Game of the Week.
weisradio.com
Ms. Betty S. Rinehart
Betty S. Rinehart passed away peacefully November 18, 2022. Born on December 21, 1935, in Cherokee County, Alabama, Betty’s life was a love story even from the beginning. She was the cherished youngest and 8th child of Grace Preskitt Smith and Charles Richard Smith. Betty Jean met Joe Frank...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Saturday November 19th
Patrick Jones, 43 of Piedmont, charged with driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle without insurance by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Rodney Williams, 49 of Piedmont, charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. James Bostic, 49 of Piedmont, arrested on a bench warrant...
weisradio.com
Sheriff Jeff Shaver Announces that ALL Cherokee County School’s Now Have an Assigned SRO
Sheriff Jeff Shaver is pleased to announce that, after years of hard work, and through partnerships, ALL Cherokee County Schools now have assigned SRO’s. Sheriff Shaver said “Lt. Kelley was proud to already start building relationships with faculty and students through conversations in the hallways. While we are happy to have placed an School Resource Officer at CES, we are also proud to continue to help protect our students by having dedicated law enforcement professionals on site across our county.” He added “One specific thing to consider when placing an SRO is carefully selecting quality people, having SROs has been a goal of mine for years, and I do believe we have quality people that care for their schools.”
weisradio.com
Overturned 18-Wheeler on Highway 9
This afternoon at approximately 2:30 PM, an 18-wheeler overturned on Highway 9, north of Cedar Bluff near The Country Store. Highway 9 was initially closed from Highway 68 to Highway 35 near the Lawrence community. Cleanup lasted for over an hour. Highway 9 is now open again.
weisradio.com
Mobile Home Fire in Cedar Bluff Saturday Morning
Cedar Bluff, Centre and Gaylesville firefighters were dispatched to several reports of a mobile home fire just before 8:00 on Saturday morning (November 19th). The fire was at a location on Alabama Avenue in Cedar Bluff – with that home already being fully engulfed in flames and other structures were also deemed to be in danger including an out building and a vehicle. Fortunately, it appears everyone did manage to exit the home safely.
weisradio.com
Piedmont Man Charged With Shooting Into A House
Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a subject trying to break into a house near the Goshen Community on highway 9 South. It was reported the person trying to break in, shot through the door. No one inside the home was injured during the incident.
2 Alabama residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
wrganews.com
Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday
According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
wbrc.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Calhoun Co. blocks part of U.S. 431
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving several cars in Calhoun County Saturday has blocked the northbound lanes of U.S. 431 near the intersection of Alabama 204. The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation.
cobbcountycourier.com
Major changes on Macland Road as Macland Circle closes to traffic for three months, section of Macland Road shifts onto newly constructed lanes
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the closure of Macland Circle and daytime lane closures on Macland Road this Saturday. The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as follows:. “Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will close Macland Circle to traffic next week and...
Girl attacked on elementary school bus in DeKalb County, mom says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A mother in DeKalb County said she is outraged with how the district handled an incident involving her child. Paulescia Dawson said her daughter, Chloe, was attacked while riding the bus on Nov. 4, as she was coming home from Fairington Elementary School. "After she...
Traffic stop leads to chase, shootout with Paulding County deputy; suspect dead, sheriff says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Paulding County led to a chase and a shootout between a deputy and the suspect, the sheriff's office said. It started just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia. After deputies walked up to the pickup truck, they saw the driver, identified as 36-year-old Billy Wayne Denton of Rockmart, who pulled out a pistol right in front of the deputies.
Comments / 0