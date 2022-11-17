Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Man dies after heavy police presence
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 57000 block of Keltner Road on Saturday, November 19 at 4:19 p.m. Deputies say 57-year-old Charles Ragland shot his handgun at 49-year-old Steve Ragland after a dispute over a vehicle. Steven Ragland was not hurt.
95.3 MNC
Deadly crash in LaPorte County
Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
WNDU
Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot at* by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Saturday around 4:18 p.m. The man,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Weather Linked to Fatal Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash outside La Porte over the weekend. It happened Saturday about 4 p.m. on Johnson Road at County Road 500 West. According to La Porte County Police, Dwayne Nash, 65, of Michigan City ran a stop sign and...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating suspicious death on Douglas Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 3300 block of Douglas Road Monday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the area for a report of a man down. When officers arrived to the area, just east of State...
WNDU
Michigan City man killed in crash
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Saturday afternoon. Police say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy came upon the scene at about 4:15 p.m. A 65-year-old Michigan City man was headed north on County Coad 500 West when he ran...
22 WSBT
SWAT standoff ends in man's death
Elkhart County, Ind. — Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is sharing information about Saturday night's SWAT standoff that ended in a man's death. Sheriff's deputies had received a report before 4:30 that night that 57-year-old Charles Ragland had discharged a handgun at a 49-year-old man in the 57,000 block of Keltner Road following a dispute over a vehicle.
WNDU
South Bend police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was found dead Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to a call in the 3300 block of Douglas Road around 8 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man’s body in a parking lot.
G-Raver Arrested On Drug Charges
G-Raver has been arrested. WTAJ reports G-Raver (real name Brandon Graver) and Barry Leach were arrested on Thursday in Huntington County, PA after police found 20 grams of drugs in their vehicle. According to the police, they were found slouched inside a car along Hares Valley Road. Police say Graver...
Indiana police officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges were filed against Smith in September […]
WANE-TV
Suspect in custody after standoff at apartment in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police took a suspect into custody early Sunday morning after an overnight standoff on the city’s southeast side. There was a large police presence around the 4300 block of Joshua Lane- part of an apartment complex- starting sometime before 3 a.m. A WANE 15 crew at the scene said there were at least 20 police cars in the area. The police log initially reported the incident as a family fight, with at least one person suspected to be armed, at 2:36 a.m.
WNDU
Elkhart Homicide Unit investigating Saturday night shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night that left one person dead. According to police, they responded to the 1700 block of 6th St around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds behind the house.
95.3 MNC
Two-car crash in Cass County
A Lawton Michigan man was hurt in a two-car crash on M-60 near Robbins Lake Road. The collision happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, when an 18-year-old Cassopolis man swerved to miss a vehicle that was sitting in the middle of road and went off the side, and smashed into another vehicle.
WOWO News
Early morning standoff ends with arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers arrested a man after a standoff with police early Sunday morning. It started around 2:36 AM when Fort Wayne dispatch received a call from a woman saying she was in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend who had been drinking. She indicated that 30 minutes prior to the call, her boyfriend threatened to shoot her. Her boyfriend then went outside of the residence and shot his gun, went back inside the residence, and hit her. The woman went to a gas station that was close by and called the police.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:44 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, North SR 13, south of EMS B21 Lane, Pierceton. Drivers: James D. Kunce, 74, South SR 5, Cromwell; and Molly K. Landis, 31, East Goodison Road, North Webster. Landis slowed down to stop for a school bus. Kunce was unable to stop in time, and his vehicle hit Landis’. Damage up to $10,000.
inkfreenews.com
Fire Damages Hoffman Lake Home and Shed
WARSAW — Fire damaged a home and a nearby shed along Hoffman Lake on Monday morning, Nov. 21. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at 2865 N. Lakeview Drive, Warsaw, on the west side of Hoffman Lake. Firefighters parked two firetrucks in a neighbor’s driveway between the homes...
1 hurt in Cass County when vehicle slides off highway into another already stuck
Inclement weather conditions led to a two-vehicle crash that left a man injured Saturday. Inclement weather conditions led to a two-vehicle crash that left a man injured Saturday.
WWMTCw
Man hits tree trying to avoid crash in Mason Township
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man driving a truck with a camper attached was trying to avoid another crash when he lost control of his vehicle, slid off the road and hit a tree around 6:34 p.m. Friday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. David Schrader, 50, of...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Box Truck Heist
(La Porte County, IN) - Two La Porte residents have been arrested in connection with a stolen box truck, which was later found to contain items like guns and drugs. Matthew Murphy, 34, and Christen Bridegroom, 26, are charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court records, the moving...
wfft.com
Two dead, two injured in Huntington County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WFFT) -- Two people are dead and two are critically injured after authorities say their vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a commercial grain trailer in Huntington County Saturday morning,. Paramedics responded to State Road 124 and County Road 300 West at 8:03 a.m. The Huntington...
Comments / 0