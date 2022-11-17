ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

‘They got really, really screwed’: Nets slapped with brutal reality about Ben Simmons-James Harden trade with Sixers

James Harden is out injured right now for the Philadelphia 76ers, but there’s no denying that he’s been a much bigger contributor to his team than Ben Simmons has for the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, it’s hard to argue against the notion that it’s the Sixers who have ended up winning that blockbuster trade deal from last season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan

Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
Newsweek

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Kanye West He's 'Got More Money' Than Him Amid Rant

Shaquille O'Neal told Kanye West said that he has "more money" than the rapper on Thursday, as he clapped back at beleaguered musician for criticizing him. In a Twitter rant on Thursday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, defended NBA star Kyrie Irving has he faced backlash for posting on the platform about a documentary that is widely deemed to be antisemitic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Kendall Jenner, NBA Star Have Reportedly Broke Up

One of the most notable NBA couples has broken up. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and mega-celebrity Kendall Jenner have reportedly called it quits. TMZ Sports reported that Booker and Jenner have broke up over their busy schedules. "Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dunzo -- the model and NBA...
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA draft bust eyeing return to league

One notorious ex-NBA draft bust is down for the count but not out just yet. During an interview this week with Israeli outlet One, former Phoenix Suns lottery pick Dragan Bender said that he is eyeing a return to the NBA. Bender is currently back in action with Obradoiro CAB in Spain after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to an ACL tear in his knee.
Larry Brown Sports

Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his. The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SB Nation

Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint

The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Taunts Rappers For Selling Their Catalogs To 'Catch Up' To Him

NBA YoungBoy thinks all the rappers who have sold their music catalog are trying to keep up with him, and he finds it pretty hilarious. A video of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native surfaced online this week showing him in a good mood and laughing at his peers who have given up their prized catalogs. According to YoungBoy, he won’t be releasing any new music this year so that his peers can catch up.
LOUISIANA STATE
