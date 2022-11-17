Bin 6 South, a small tasting bar and wine cellar, is now open in downtown St. Pete
Located inside of a former house at 330 6th St. S is St. Pete’s newest (and perhaps smallest) eatery and wine cellar.
The intimate tasting bar and wine cellar Bin 6 South soft opened in downtown St. Pete yesterday, Wednesday Nov. 16. The roughly 330 square-foot space offers one six-person table, a six-person tasting bar and an intimate, seasonal menu and wine cellar to match.
A quick scroll through Bin 6 South’s gallery shows extravagant and colorful small plates from chefs Freddie Gentile and David Canady, who both have experience working in Michelin-starred restaurants. Its rotating, seasonal menu will change often, always complimenting its exclusive selection of wine and sake.
Food prices are not listed on its website, but entrees—like its b raised chicken ravioli with basil and fennel brulee and white wine sauce— range from $25-27, while sandwiches cost about $13 each. While wine and sake offerings are vast at St. Pete's Bin 6 South, the average glass can cost anywhere from $10-$19 each.
[location-1] During the soft opening phase, soups, salads and snack boards will be available throughout the day, with Bin 6 South featuring two sandwich options for lunch and two different entrees for dinner. Wine director Danielle McCoy tells Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that eventually the intimate restaurant will offer an exclusive chef tasting menu with wine pairings on the weekend, with its regular menu available on weekdays.
McCoy also says that all St. Pete residents will receive 10% off their to-go bottles of wine, as long as you sign up for the Bin 6 South email list.
The restaurant says that it has sourced everything from its produce to its tables locally. St. Pete farm Greens n’ Things helps supply its speciality produce, local potter Carlee Pecen has handcrafted all of its plates, bowls, ramekins, and Gulfport woodworker David Bradford made its custom wood table and tasting bar.
According to St. Pete Rising , Bin 6 South is the brainchild of Executive Chef and owner Bren K. Ankrum, who has extensive experience in the food and drink industry. "I invite you to explore the wine cellar at Bin 6 South and discover the wines and culinary creations our team has chosen for presentation," he writes on the Bin 6 South website.
Seating at this intimate restaurant's tasting bar is first come first serve from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. During lunch hours—which are 11:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. those same days— its common table is also first come first serve. But after 3:30 p.m., reservations for its six-person common table are required.
Bin 6 South’s retail side, where bottles of wine of sake can be purchased, is open from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Although there aren’t any social media pages for this restaurant just yet, head to bin6south.com to make reservations and find more information about this newly-opened dining concept and wine cellar.
