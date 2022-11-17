ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Creek Wood splits with Cheatham to open the season

Creek Wood traveled to Cheatham County Central on Friday night. Creek Wood’s Lady Red Hawks took the girls’ contest with a final score of 48-39, but Cheatham was able to get revenge in the boys’ game, winning 90-78. The Lady Red Hawks built a very small lead...
Dickson splits with Clarksville on opening night

Dickson County hosted Clarksville for opening night on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars tried to keep pace with a very strong Clarksville team led by Imari Berry, but the Lady Wildcats defeated Dickson 65-56. The Cougars were able to get some revenge in the boys’ game, though, taking down Clarksville 80-49.
Creek Wood shuts out Portland

Creek Wood hosted Portland on Monday night for a district bowling match. Portland was missing some girls due to injury so that game ended in forfeit as the Red Hawks defeated Portland’s boys 23-0 in a shutout. Wyatt Daniel and Christian Baker led Creek Wood in the first game...
DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection

Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. 3rd body exhumed in...
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
Heartbroken family calls death senseless

Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
Pursuit ends with arrest of Cadiz man

A vehicle pursuit Friday night in Trigg County led to the arrest of a Cadiz man on multiple charges. Deputies attempted to stop 28-year old Jonathan Garner of Cadiz for numerous traffic violations, but he continued driving and fled, according to police. A PIT maneuver was used to end the...
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
