Read full article on original website
Related
dicksonpost.com
Creek Wood splits with Cheatham to open the season
Creek Wood traveled to Cheatham County Central on Friday night. Creek Wood’s Lady Red Hawks took the girls’ contest with a final score of 48-39, but Cheatham was able to get revenge in the boys’ game, winning 90-78. The Lady Red Hawks built a very small lead...
dicksonpost.com
Dickson splits with Clarksville on opening night
Dickson County hosted Clarksville for opening night on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars tried to keep pace with a very strong Clarksville team led by Imari Berry, but the Lady Wildcats defeated Dickson 65-56. The Cougars were able to get some revenge in the boys’ game, though, taking down Clarksville 80-49.
dicksonpost.com
Creek Wood shuts out Portland
Creek Wood hosted Portland on Monday night for a district bowling match. Portland was missing some girls due to injury so that game ended in forfeit as the Red Hawks defeated Portland’s boys 23-0 in a shutout. Wyatt Daniel and Christian Baker led Creek Wood in the first game...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Two Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
atozsports.com
Why was Tennessee’s defense so horrifically bad against South Carolina?
If you enjoyed that clip of the Big Orange Gameday Reaction show, make sure to subscribe to the A to Z Sports YouTube page and catch the show during halftime and postgame of every Vols football game! And check out the full postgame reaction that the above clip came from here…
Person seriously injured after shooting in East Nashville
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in East Nashville early Sunday morning.
Reese Witherspoon Sells Stunning $7.35 Million Nashville Manor Home — See Inside! [Pictures]
Reese Witherspoon has sold her spectacular estate in Nashville, and pictures show a historic showplace that's been renovated to include all of the latest amenities without losing its classic appeal. Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, sold their 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 8,399-square-foot Southern manor home in a historic and...
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts
Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. 1Cracker Barrel. 2115 S. Church Street.
wgnsradio.com
DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
WKRN
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection
Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. 3rd body exhumed in...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
fox17.com
19-year old female killed in shooting in front of Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 19-year old girl is dead as a result of a shooting at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North. Terriana Johnson was shot just before 7 p.m on Monday, Nov. 14. A witness says she wasn't sure who killed Johnson, but mentioned it happened in...
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
WKRN
Heartbroken family calls death senseless
Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
whopam.com
Pursuit ends with arrest of Cadiz man
A vehicle pursuit Friday night in Trigg County led to the arrest of a Cadiz man on multiple charges. Deputies attempted to stop 28-year old Jonathan Garner of Cadiz for numerous traffic violations, but he continued driving and fled, according to police. A PIT maneuver was used to end the...
Suspect sought after setting dog on fire in South Nashville
An animal rescue shelter is searching for answers after animal control officers found a dog that had been set on fire in South Nashville.
BOLO: Dickson Police Looking to ID this Subject
November 16, 2022 – The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying this subject. If you have any information, please Detective Phillips at 615-441-9563, or you can message this page.
Crime, panhandling hurting local businesses, Nashville-area store manager says: 'We're losing customers'
A business manager in a Nashville suburb told a local Fox affiliate that ongoing theft, harassment and panhandling have negatively impacted his establishment and the local economy.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
Comments / 0