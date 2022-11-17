(VIDEO) Jay Leno receives hyperbaric chamber treatment after sustaining severe burns in car fire

Jay Leno in hyperbaric chamber, photo via Inside Edition

In an exclusive video from Inside Edition, Jay Leno is seen in a hyperbaric chamber undergoing treatment for the severe burns he sustained from a car fire.

Leno’s doctor Peter Grossman says the hyperbaric chamber helps to decrease swelling, increase blood flow with good oxygenation and decrease bacteria. He also says Leno will undergo another surgical procedure later this week. Dr. Grossman describes Leno’s condition as good and even says he passed out cookies to young patients in the burn center.

The 72 year-old entertainment legend was was fixing a clogged fuel line a 1907 White Steamer when it erupted into flames significantly burning his face and chest.

Jay tells TMZ that he was working on his 1907 White Steamer (pictured above) when a fuel leak caused gasoline to spray on his face and hands. Almost simultaneously a spark triggered an explosion, setting him on fire.

During a press conference Wednesday, Leno’s doctor, Dr. Peter Grossman with the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital said that he expects Leno to make a “full recovery” but says it’s too early to predict the “final outcome.”

“He is in good spirits today. He is still undergoing further treatment and will need another procedure later on this week,” Grossman said. “Our hope is that when everything is all said and done, he will do well, but burn injuries are progressive and dynamic and it’s hard to predict ultimately what the final outcome will be at this stage.”

Leno splits his time between his home in LA and his Ocean Drive Estate in Newport.

