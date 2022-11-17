ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole Heights has free turkey bowling and grunge-grass concerts happening on Thanksgiving eve

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
Johnny Mile & The Kilometers play Gasparilla Music Festival in Tampa, Florida on March 10, 2018.
Tampa's Ella’s Americana Folk Art Cafe —famous for throwing raw eggs on its anniversaries and smashing pumpkins for halloween—is playing with food again on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23.

This time, it’s turkey bowling with birds that are supposed to be frozen rock hard, just like your arteries after chowing down your second order of bacon-wrapped meatloaf and gravy. Sounds come courtesy of Tampa Bay’s rowdiest (and most handsome?) rock and roll trio, Johnny Mile & the Kilometers, who’ll take the stage after a set by surf-rock instrumentalist Sam Williams. There’s no cover, but you might want to make a reservation.


If you don't play with your food, Thanksgiving Eve in Seminole Heights also includes this free show—just a mile away from Ella's at Independent Bar and Cafe —featuring Between Bluffs turning ‘90s grunge classics bluegrass on Indie's patio.

Don’t drink and drive.
