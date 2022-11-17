ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

K2 Radio

Wyoming Man Ejected, Killed in Rollover Crash on Icy Road

A Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Park County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, near mile marker 66 on Wyoming 120, about 15 miles north of Meeteetse. The patrol says 70-year-old Wayne Hoff was headed south when...
PARK COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming’s Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected “grooming situation.”...
CASPER, WY
Douglas Budget

Wyoming Equality Issues Statement on Colorado Springs Shooting

From CNN: "A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday. The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (11/17/22–11/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/17/22–11/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Kelly Walsh High School home to regional powerlifting competition

CASPER, Wyo. — Powerlifters from across Wyoming and beyond descended upon Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday as it held a Powerlifting USA meet hosted by the Roosevelt Powerlifting Club and USA Powerlifting. “Various clubs can become registered through USA Powerlifting, and that’s how they compete,” said Bart Stricklin,...
CASPER, WY
KXRM

Help deputies locate missing & endangered 16-year-old

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl. Jaylyn Edmonds left her home on Tuesday, Nov. 16, near the corner of Almont Avenue and Goulet Way in Security-Widefield. If seen, call EPSO at (719) 390-5555.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

