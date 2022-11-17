Read full article on original website
Wyoming Man Ejected, Killed in Rollover Crash on Icy Road
A Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Park County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, near mile marker 66 on Wyoming 120, about 15 miles north of Meeteetse. The patrol says 70-year-old Wayne Hoff was headed south when...
cowboystatedaily.com
Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming’s Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected “grooming situation.”...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Amber Alert: 14-Year-old Feared In ‘Grooming Situation’ With 36-Year-Old Man
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A two-state Amber Alert dispatched to Wyoming and Montana is the result of what authorities believe is a “grooming situation” involving a 14-year-old girl and a 36-year-old man. Josselyn Jeanne, a Casper woman, posted to her Facebook page Wednesday...
Douglas Budget
Wyoming Equality Issues Statement on Colorado Springs Shooting
From CNN: "A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday. The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as...
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Casper PD: Suspect Helped House and Hide Wanted Fugitive Joshua Crook
A man was arrested in connection with the law enforcement operation that took place Wednesday afternoon and evening. 32-year-old Billy Martin was charged in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday with two separate felonies. He was charged as being an 'accessory after the fact,' and he was charged with being...
Bartender tried to escape club. He unexpectedly saw gunman on the ground
Michael Anderson was the bartender on the night of the shooting at a Colorado nightclub that left 5 people dead. He describes what he saw minutes after hiding behind the bar.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Thieves swipe catalytic converter in 27 seconds
After a series of attempts to steal the catalytic converter from Stephen Jones' truck, a group of thieves was finally successful during a third attempt.
capcity.news
Helicopter crew to fit 130 Wyoming Range deer with GPS collars; herd has estimated 30K deer
CASPER, Wyo. — A professional wildlife capture crew working out of a helicopter will conduct capture and collaring of 130 deer from the Wyoming Range herd on Dec. 1–2, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “This effort is part of a new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring...
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Kelly Walsh High School home to regional powerlifting competition
CASPER, Wyo. — Powerlifters from across Wyoming and beyond descended upon Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday as it held a Powerlifting USA meet hosted by the Roosevelt Powerlifting Club and USA Powerlifting. “Various clubs can become registered through USA Powerlifting, and that’s how they compete,” said Bart Stricklin,...
KRDO
Colorado Parks and Wildlife tracking buck seen with fencing wrapped around antlers
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is searching for a buck seen in Teller County with debris wrapped around its antlers. According to CPW, the buck was last seen Friday off Rampart Range Rd. It had a large fence pole and fencing wrapped around its antlers. The...
Suspect From Wednesday on the Loose, Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’
The Casper Police Department have offered more information as to the situation that occurred Wednesday afternoon and through the evening, involving a suspect who had reportedly barricaded themselves inside of a home. When police eventually entered the residence, the suspect was not actually there. Now, the CPD has offered more...
Help deputies locate missing & endangered 16-year-old
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl. Jaylyn Edmonds left her home on Tuesday, Nov. 16, near the corner of Almont Avenue and Goulet Way in Security-Widefield. If seen, call EPSO at (719) 390-5555.
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
oilcity.news
Casper police arrest Denver Amber Alert suspect accused of abducting infant, assaulting mother
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Casper police arrested Anwar Rhodes, the subject of an Amber Alert issued last week by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The alert said that Rhodes abducted his non-custodial son, 11-month-old Riott Garner, after assaulting Garner’s mother in Denver on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Rhodes...
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
