Gilbert Burns agrees to rematch Khamzat Chimaev at “any weight” following offer for UFC 283
Gilbert Burns has responded to Khamzat Chimaev’s suggestion for a rematch at UFC 283. Burns and Chimaev did battle back in April. The three-round barn burner earned “Fight of the Night” honors and raised the stocks of both men. In the end, it was Chimaev who picked up the unanimous decision victory.
Jake Paul reacts to Dillon Danis’ “staged” altercation with KSI: “Then you go outside and get your ass whooped by some real ones”
Undefeated boxer Jake Paul has reacted to yesterday’s “staged” altercation between Dillon Danis and KSI. Danis, who rose to fame as Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach, crashed yesterday’s Misfits 003 boxing weigh-ins and wound up getting into two separate altercations. The Bellator MMA fighter originally got...
Leon Edwards refuses to “let go” of Jorge Masvidal altercation at UFC London: “I have to get it back in the octagon or in the street”
Leon Edwards has admitted he can’t let go of his 2019 interaction with Jorge Masvidal at UFC London. At this moment in time, Leon Edwards is on top of the world. He’s the UFC welterweight champion and with a trilogy fight against Kamaru Usman on the horizon, we’d say he’s almost certainly set for the biggest payday of his career.
Sean Strickland goes to battle with professional boxer in heated sparring session (Video)
Sean Strickland has gone to battle with a professional boxer in a heated sparring session. It was Denis Douglin who called out Strickland on social media for a sparring session. ‘Tarzan’ complied with the request, and it was Douglin who paid the consequences during a recent bout at Xtreme Couture.
Khamzat Chimaev strongly rejects Francis Ngannou’s fighter pay gripe: “He was speaking about living outside before”
Khamzat Chimaev has hit out at Francis Ngannou for criticising the Ultimate Fighting Championship over fighter pay. For the last few years, fighter pay has been a big issue in the UFC. From champions to contenders and beyond, many have had a thing or two to say on the matter.
Patricio Pitbull slams Illinois commission, scolds Bellator after brother Patricky is forced to wait over 5 hours for medical attention (Photo)
Bellator Featherweight Champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is none too pleased with the Illinois athletic commission and Bellator. Freire’s brother, Patricky, put the Bellator Lightweight Championship on the line against Usman Nurmagomedov inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The title fight served as the co-main event of Bellator 288. Nurmagomedov had a dominant showing and swept the scorecards for a unanimous decision victory. He’s now the new Bellator Lightweight Champion.
After being pulled from coaching at UFC Vegas 65, New Jersey Gaming Enforcement bans any betting involving James Krause
UFC fighter-turned-coach James Krause continues to be embroiled in controversy. The Missouri native was an active UFC roster member from 2013 to 2022. The former welterweight contender faced names such as Jorge Masvidal and Bobby Green. He ultimately retired earlier this year, having been out of the octagon since a 2020 win over Claudio Silva.
Michael Chandler hits back at accusations of being a dirty fighter in Dustin Poirier fight: “You’re just in there trying to survive”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler wants to make it clear that he’s not a dirty fighter. ‘Iron’ returned to action at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York City. Standing opposite the former Bellator champion was Dustin Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ was also looking to break back into title contention, having been out of action for nearly a year.
Derrick Lewis receives clean bill of health after being pulled from UFC Vegas 65 main event
Fans worried about Derrick Lewis’ health can breathe easier. Lewis was scheduled to collide with Serghei Spivac in the main event of UFC Vegas 65 this past Saturday. On the day of the event, news broke that Lewis vs. Spivac was scrapped after “The Black Beast” was forced to pull out due to a non-COVID-related illness.
Bellator’s Scott Coker laments Dillon Danis heading to boxing to face KSI: “He had a lot of potential”
Bellator President Scott Coker isn’t super thrilled with Dillon Danis’s new career choice. ‘El Jefe’ has been a controversial figure since making his way into the MMA world. Originally coming onto the scene as Conor McGregor‘s jiu-jitsu coach, Danis quickly began making a name of his own. In 2017, the submission ace signed with Bellator.
Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest diss: “You quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again”
Conor McGregor has responded to the latest diss from his long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov took part in a public speaking event in Toronto. The former lightweight champion discussed the recent success of coaching and his newly crowned champions, Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov. Makhachev attained UFC gold at UFC 280 by submitting Charles Oliveira. At the same time, his younger relative Usman picked up gold on Friday past at Bellator 288 over Patricky Pitbull. Two lightweight champions under two organisations.
Houston Alexander stops Joey Beltran at BKFC 33 (Video)
Former UFC fighters Houston Alexander and Joey Beltran collided in tonight’s BKFC 33 main event in Omaha, Nebraska. Alexander (17-16-1 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) entered the contest sporting a 2-0 record in Bare Knuckle boxing. The 50-year-old veteran had most recently competed in May of this year, scoring a first-round TKO victory over Jay Fish.
Cain Velasquez requests permission to compete in Lucha Libre wrestling event while on bail
Cain Velasquez is looking to compete at a Lucha Libre wrestling match on December 3 in Tempe, Arizona. On November 8, Velasquez was officially released on bail. The judge indicated he understood Velasquez’s danger but views it as an isolated incident. Due to Velasquez’s previous criminal history (none), his status as a father with children, his flight risk status (low), and his previously proposed set of stipulations.
Darren Till reveals the request he made to the UFC ahead of UFC 282 fight against Dricus Du Plessis
Darren Till doesn’t think there is any pressure on him ahead of his return fight at UFC 282 against Dricus Du Plessis. Till is set to return to the Octagon in Las Vegas against Du Plessis in his first fight in over a year since he suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson. The Brit is on a two-fight losing skid and has lost four of his last five overall.
Jiri Prochazka determined to put on “best performance” against Glover Teixeira at UFC 282: “I don’t want to repeat those mistakes”
UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is determined to put forth a better showing against Glover Teixeira. In June in a clash in Singapore, the two 205-pound contenders went to war. In the main event of UFC 275, Prochazka and Teixeira put forth one of the best fights of the year. For five rounds, it was back-and-forth action, with each man having success.
Vanessa Demopoulos doubts Maria Oliveira will want to go to the ground with her at UFC Vegas 65
Vanessa Demopoulos was very familiar with Maria Oliveira when she was offered to fight her at UFC Vegas 65. Demopoulos is coming off a split decision win over Jinh Yu Frey and wasn’t sure what was going to be next for her. But, she was adamant she wanted to fight one more time in 2022 which is what happened.
Patricky Freire vows to reclaim Bellator lightweight gold following lopsided loss to Usman Nurmagomedov: “It won’t happen again”
Patricky “Pitbull” Freire heard two words he was dreading to hear at the end of his Bellator Lightweight Championship fight against Usman Nurmagomedov. Those words were, “And new.”. Freire put the 155-pound gold on the line against Nurmagomedov in the co-main event of Bellator 288 on November...
Khamzat Chimaev looks absolutely massive in latest social media post (Photo)
At this rate, judging by Khamzat Chimaev’s most-recent Instagram post, the rising star will be heading to heavyweight, never mind middleweight. The image of the bulked-up Chechen has fans wondering what weight division we may see him compete at next. The welterweight contender’s last fight was fought at 180lbs, and after missing weight against his scheduled bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 and the muscle mass he’s gained, 170lbs could be a thing of the past.
Greg Hardy stuns Hasim Rahman Jr., earns unanimous decision victory (Video)
Greg Hardy made the most of his last-minute opportunity against Hasim Rahman Jr. Rahman was expected to take on MMA legend Vitor Belfort in a boxing match this past weekend inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Belfort was forced to pull out of the bout after testing positive for COVID-19. Hardy stepped up as a replacement opponent and he had a significant size advantage, weighing 94 pounds heavier than Rahman.
UFC Vegas 65: ‘Lewis vs. Spivak’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 65 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-10 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his most recent efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.
