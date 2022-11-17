Read full article on original website
Crews respond to I-94 rollover crash west of Forsyth
FORSYTH, Mont. - Crews are at the scene of a rollover crash that happened on I-94 westbound west of Forsyth Thursday. The crash is located near mile-marker 80. The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook both lanes are icy, and the wind gusts could make it more likely for drivers to lose control of their vehicles.
