Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter reinstates Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account
Twitter reinstated the personal account for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Monday, reversing the ban put in place in January over Greene violating the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy. Using her official congressional account, which was not banned by the platform, Greene urged her followers to head to her newly reinstated “unfiltered” personal account. “I’m the […]
NBC Philadelphia
Kanye West Returns to Twitter After Hiatus
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, appears to have returned to Twitter more than a month after his Twitter account was locked over offensive and antisemitic posts that the social media company said it violated its policies. Since Ye's account was locked, Twitter has finalized its sale to...
NBC Philadelphia
DraftKings Says No Evidence Systems Were Breached Following Report of a Hack
DraftKings said Monday there is no evidence the online betting platform's systems were breached following a report that some users were hacked. The company said it has identified less than $300,000 of customer funds that were affected by unusual activity. FanDuel told CNBC Monday it has seen a recent uptick...
NBC Philadelphia
Microsoft's Latest Data on Hacks and Why You May Need New Login, Passwords Fast
The volume of password attacks has soared to an estimated 921 attacks every second, a 74% rise in one year, according to the latest Microsoft Digital Defense Report. Roughly 20% of people online use identical logins and passwords across many websites and apps, which should be changed on accounts with sensitive information immediately.
Comments / 0